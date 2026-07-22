Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Tigers’ Casey Mize

There are less than two weeks until the highly anticipated MLB trade deadline.

The Atlanta Braves figure to be an active team, at least in hindsight, as Atlanta continues to be linked to high-profile players thought to be available via trade. The Braves still hold a slight lead in the NL East, but every game is now increasingly important.

One potential trade candidate who really stands out for Atlanta is Casey Mize.

So, what would it take to land the Detroit Tigers‘ All-Star starter (who is an impending free agent)?

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Should the Braves Trade for Casey Mize?

Casey Mize has had a phenomenal season to this point, and he could immediately slot in the Braves’ rotation as the second option.

Recently, Mize landed in the top 5 of MLB Trade Rumors.com’s ‘top 35 trade candidates’ for this cycle. Anthony Franco wrote:

“Detroit can and very likely would make Mize a qualifying offer if they hold him to the end of the season. That’d entitle them to at least a 2027 compensatory pick after Competitive Balance Round B, and it’d climb to a selection after the first round if Mize signed elsewhere for at least $50MM. A headlining prospect with some buzz at or near the back half of a Top 100 list is a reasonable ask.”

Alex Anthopoulos recently made a sports radio appearance talking about the team’s trade deadline plans, and while he didn’t give much away, he did note starting pitching remains at the forefront of the front office’s mind, as many Braves fans/analysts/insiders have been urging the team to go out and acquire a front-line starter for some time now.

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