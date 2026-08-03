Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Tyler Mahle Move, Casey Mize Link, What’s Next?

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is today!! And the rumors/news/reports are flying in from all angles.

Focusing on the Atlanta Braves, they have already made two fairly notable trades. I’ll get into those in a second, but some important details about the trade deadline include that team’s have until 6 p.m. EST on Monday, August 3 to complete any traded across the league.

As is the case with every season, starting pitchers are a hot commodity, and the market is starting to really heat up. The likes of Jose Soriano, Luis Castillo, Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, and Kevin Gausman have already been dealt.

SP help is considered a top need for the Atlanta Braves. However, the Braves completed a trade for Giants pitcher Tyler Mahle on Sunday and a deal for outfielder Lane Thomas on Saturday.

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Atlanta Braves Trade for Tyler Mahle

On Sunday evening, the Atlanta Braves linked with the San Francisco Giants in a player-swap deal that sent starter Tyler Mahle to Atlanta in exchange for Anthony Molina.

Tyler Mahle has a 5.13 ERA this season with 89 SO, and a WHIP of 1.39.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (about the deal):

“The Braves have acquired Tyler Mahle, who had a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts for the Giants. He missed a month with a left hamstring strain suffered in late May. He had a 3.06 ERA over six starts from June 24-July 27 and then allowed five earned runs over 5.2 IP against the Padres yesterday.”

The hope is that this isn’t the only move that the Atlanta Braves will make, especially on the starting pitcher side of things.

Casey Mize Link

The Atlanta Braves continue to be linked to All-Star starter Casey Mize, but after the Tigers traded away Tarik Skubal, it’s unclear if they will go forward with the full fire sale.

To me, Casey Mize is a starter the Braves MUST trade for if they want to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.

The reports have suggested Atlanta is interested, so it’s time for Alex Anthopoulos to make an offer the Tigers can’t refuse. Remember, Casey Mize is another rental starter, so it could be a brief stint with the Braves if he’s traded to Atlanta.

What’s Next for Braves??

You have to give some credit to the Braves front office for landing a pretty strong outfielder in Lane Thomas, but Braves fans and media alike aren’t going to be too pleased with the two pitching additions they have made so far.

Some other options (aside from Casey Mize) that Atlanta could make a splash for include Reid Detmers, Emerson Hancock, and Emmet Sheehan.

There are sure to be a handful of surprises on deadline day, so keep your eyes peeled.

Currently, the Braves have a solid cushion in the NL East with an eight-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, but it’s always a bidding war on trade deadline day, and the Braves need to assert themselves in their rightful position as one of the best teams in baseball.