Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Gets Attention After Dodgers’ Skubal Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies have been reeling over the last two weeks in Major League Baseball, and with the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, all eyes are on the Phillies to make some impactful trades.

Speaking of the here and now, the Phillies are currently eight games behind the Braves in the NL East, and on Sunday, they will wrap up their series with the Baltimore Orioles (on the road). Zack Wheeler is taking the ball for the Phillies, and a recent Alec Bohm lineup decision has garnered some attention from Phillies fans across the social media landscape.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for 8/2:

Phillies 8/2

T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper 1B

A. Bohm 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

B. Stott 2B

J. Crawford CF

B. De La Cruz RF

Z. Wheeler SP

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Alec Bohm Lineup Decision Receiving Attention Across Socials

Now that Tarik Skubal has officially been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans across MLB (like Phillies supporters) are suddenly very unconfident in their own teams, which is rightfully so.

@thehawkcooper wrote (via X): “Thank god the Dodgers got Skubal and Bohm is still my cleanup hitter!”

@schwarbombz wrote: “Today may be the last time we have to watch Alec Bohm in red pinstripes”

https://twitter.com/schwarbombz/status/2083938095398101192

Alec Bohm is batting .223 this season with 13 home runs, 60 RBI, and an OPS+ of 72. He’s set to enter MLB free agency after this season, so the Phillies could look to trade him in the coming days if they have come to the conclusion they won’t re-sign him.

@THEEBrandonB: “If you looked up easy out on Google you’d find pictures of Alec bohm”

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What’s the Phillies Next Move After Tarik Skubal Trade?

Now that Tarik Skubal is on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the rest of the National League will have to attempt to play catch-up, if that’s even possible at this point.

For the Phillies, their needs remain the same: A back-end starter, a right-handed hitting outfielder, and perhaps another left-side infielder to help push Alec Bohm out of the fold.

While Bohm has steadily been the Phillies cleanup hitter, his OPS+ of 72 is a dangerously low mark for a 4-hole batter in any MLB lineup, let alone this Phillies club with playoff aspirations.

The Phillies are reportedly showing interest in Luis Arraez, which could cause a major shift in the Phillies infield dynamic. And Bryson Stott’s spot in the lineup is likely safe due to his surge at the plate over the last couple of months.

Stay updated on all the latest news, updates, and rumors on Heavy on Phillies!

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