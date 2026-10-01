Atlanta Braves Announce Tyler Mahle Injury News After Loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

The Braves won the first game of the series. The finale will be played tomorrow, with the winner advancing to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle started for the Braves on Wednesday. He allowed just one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings.

After Wednesday’s loss, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced injury news involving Mahle.

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announces Tyler Mahle Injury News After Loss to Phillies

From 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley on X: #Braves MGR Walt Weiss revealed that Tyler Mahle felt an abdominal pull prior to the game – as he warmed up for this game. He nearly didn’t make this start.

McAuley added: Tyler Mahle downplayed the severity of his abdominal issue. Said he didn’t feel it affected him whatsoever and it wouldn’t stop him from pitching today or in the future.

Tyler Mahle downplayed the severity of his abdominal issue. Said he didn't feel it affected him whatsoever and it wouldn't stop him from pitching today or in the future. https://t.co/WVe3gI9GYb — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 30, 2026

The Braves acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants over the summer.

He posted a 1.99 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across nine starts with Atlanta this year.

Before being dealt to the Braves, Mahle recorded a 5.13 ERA in 94 2/3 innings over 18 starts this year.

Mahle, 31, will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Phillies Beat Braves 4-3

Alec Bohm hit a solo home run in the tenth inning to give the Phillies a 4-3 win on Wednesday.

Cristopher Sanchez made the start for the Phillies. He allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Bryce Harper hit an RBI single in the first inning to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Matt Olson tied the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

Drake Baldwin hit an RBI double on a misplayed fly ball to right fielder Bryce Harper in the seventh inning. Olson followed with a sacrifice fly, giving the Braves a 3-1 lead.

Kyle Schwarber and Harper hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning to tie the game. Bohm’s tenth-inning homer was enough to give the Phillies the win.