Washington Nationals vs. Braves Betting Preview, Odds, Predictions for May 22

The Atlanta Braves hold the best record in the National League with a 35-16 mark. Atlanta recently took three of four from the Miami Marlins earlier this week, and they take the host streak back home to Truist Park, where the Braves will welcome another division foe, the Washington Nationals, to challenge them in a weekend series.

Atlanta is 7-3 in their last 10 games, and carries a 16-8 record at home in 24 games. The Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound for game one of the Nationals series on Friday night.

As for the Washington Nationals, they are headed on the road after splitting a four-game set with the New York Mets this week. Washington is 25-26, and features one of the best offenses in MLB. Miles Mikolas is the projected starter for the Nats.

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Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds for Friday, May 22

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change:

Moneyline: Atlanta Braves: -220 ($220 bet wins $100), Washington Nationals: +179 ($100 bet wins $179)

The Braves’ value on the moneyline continues to get worse on a daily basis. They win just about every night and have rolled over National League East opponents this season.

Run Line (spread): Braves -1.5 (-105), Nationals +1.5 (-114)

Game total (runs scored): O 9 (+100) U9 (-120)

With the Nationals sending Miles Mikolas to the mound for the first game in this series, the books are indicating some runs being scored, which checks out, because the Nats can hold their own in the scoring department as well. Some of the Braves’ hottest hitters right now include: Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dom Smith, and Michael Harris II.

The Nationals bring sluggers like Jacob Young, James Wood, and CJ Abrams to the fold.

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Braves-Nationals Prediction Time!!!

I’ve rolled out a handful of these stories in the past on various other sports, but never tried on the sport I cover the closest, so let’s give this whole betting prediction thing on MLB a try.

A good bet to take here is the over of nine runs scored (+100), as this game features two very capable of scoring at a high rate. The books are onto something here with the line being at exactly nine, but it’s fair to assume both teams could score 5+ runs. Atlanta has scored 276 runs this season over 51 games.

The only team in MLB this season with more runs scored than the Braves? The Washington Nationals with 280.

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