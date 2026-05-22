New York Yankees Must Consider Trading for White Sox $20 Million Pitcher to Solve David Bednar Issue

David Bednar has been the New York Yankees closer this season, and that decision has led to some good (11 saves) but also some bad (a 5.14 ERA). The MLB trade deadline is still over two months away. Still, top trade candidates are starting to materialize in rumors, and other reports (such as common sense) suggest the Yankees will be buyers. They could have their eyes on a dominant reliever. David Bednar was acquired by the Yankees last trade deadline, along with other arms like Camilo Doval.

With the recent struggles in the Yankees’ bullpen, New York needs to consider a trade for White Sox reliever Seranthony Dominguez to solve some of those woes. The Yankees have seen their division lead slip by the wayside to the surging Tampa Bay Rays.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Before Blue Jays Game

What Would it Cost to Land Seranthony Dominguez?

SI.com’s Ryan Shea recently broke down what it would cost the Yankees to land Seranthony Dominguez, and his impact on the team:

“A Seranthony Domínguez mock trade focuses on a reliable high-leverage reliever who can upgrade a contender’s bullpen, especially at the deadline when teams value strikeouts and late-inning stability over long-term control.”

The return package for the Chicago White Sox in Shea’s proposed deal? RHP Rory Fox and OF Jace Avina.

Seranthony Dominguez signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the White Sox this offseason, which is a great attempt for Chicago to be active with its spending, but if they are blown away by a trade offer (which might have to be better than the one Shea proposes), it’s plausible to think the Yankees could land the flamethrowing right-handed reliever.

More MLB on Heavy: Cubs-Twins Trade Idea Lands All-Star Starter in Chicago For Matt Shaw After Edward Cabrera Scare

Seranthony Dominguez’s MLB Career

In 2026, Seranthony Dominguez holds a 4.82 ERA over 20 appearances. He has 22 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.

Before signing with the White Sox, Dominguez had pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies (six seasons), Baltimore Orioles (two years), and the Toronto Blue Jays (one season), so you can see he’s familiar with the East Coast.

As for the Yankees actually trading for Dominguez, look, nobody has any clue what the Yankees are doing with their bullpen right now. They just demoted a 100 MPH righty, but keep Paul Blackburn and Ryan Yarborough on the pitching staff.

It makes sense from the ‘veteran, tenured’ perspective for keeping Blackburn and Yarborough over young arms like even Elmer Rodriguez, but New York is hardly even using those two arms.

New York could also use another left-handed reliever in the bullpen to pair with Tim Hill. David Bednar and Camilo Doval remain the leverage right-handers in the pen, but even with both of those starters, something seems to be off with the usage by the Yankees and their coaching staff.

So, yes, the Yankees must consider trading for Seranthony Dominguez, whether you agree with it or not.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Phillies’ All-Star Infielder