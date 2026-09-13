Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement After Phillies Game

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 12-2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with three hits, including one home run, one walk and two RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Acuña Jr. when he met with the media (h/t BravesVision).

Reporter: “Think about what you’ve seen the past two weekends from Ronald. You were there for Chipper against the Mets. Does it kind of feel like that?”

Weiss: “It’s tough to match that, what Chipper did that year in 99. But look, Ronald, he gets fired up for big games and the bright lights. It’s good to see him really start to look like himself again, and he’s been doing that for a little while now. We know how many ways he can impact the game, and it’s great to see him when he’s rolling.”

Social Media On Acuña Jr.

Here’s what people were saying:

Mark Bowman: “Somewhere Orlando Arcia is saying, “Attaboy Ronnie.” Acuna has now homered in three of his past 16 at-bats against the Phillies.”

Harrison Smajovits: “Despite having missed 53 games this season, Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t far off from having a 20/20 season. He’s at 17 HRs and 20 SBs Would be his first season with at least 20/20 since he achieved 40/70 in 2023 #Braves”

Just Baseball: “Ronald Acuña Jr.’s first at-bat in the 4th inning tied the game at 1… His SECOND at-bat in the 4th inning gives the Braves an 8-1 lead 🤯”

@BravesWorldwide: “RONALD ACUÑA JR. IS THE FATHER OF THE PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES”

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He is batting .255 with 93 hits, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, 55 runs and 20 stolen bases in 96 games.