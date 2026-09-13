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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement After Phillies Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves returns to the dugout after scoring in the sixth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 12-2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with three hits, including one home run, one walk and two RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves crosses home plate to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Ozzie Albies in the sixth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Acuña Jr. when he met with the media (h/t BravesVision).

Reporter: “Think about what you’ve seen the past two weekends from Ronald. You were there for Chipper against the Mets. Does it kind of feel like that?”

Weiss: “It’s tough to match that, what Chipper did that year in 99. But look, Ronald, he gets fired up for big games and the bright lights. It’s good to see him really start to look like himself again, and he’s been doing that for a little while now. We know how many ways he can impact the game, and it’s great to see him when he’s rolling.”

Social Media On Acuña Jr.

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4.

Here’s what people were saying:

Mark Bowman: “Somewhere Orlando Arcia is saying, “Attaboy Ronnie.” Acuna has now homered in three of his past 16 at-bats against the Phillies.”

Harrison Smajovits: “Despite having missed 53 games this season, Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t far off from having a 20/20 season. He’s at 17 HRs and 20 SBs Would be his first season with at least 20/20 since he achieved 40/70 in 2023 #Braves”

Just Baseball: “Ronald Acuña Jr.’s first at-bat in the 4th inning tied the game at 1… His SECOND at-bat in the 4th inning gives the Braves an 8-1 lead 🤯”

@BravesWorldwide: “RONALD ACUÑA JR. IS THE FATHER OF THE PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES”

GettyMatt Olson #28, Ronald Acuña Jr. #13, and Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He is batting .255 with 93 hits, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, 55 runs and 20 stolen bases in 96 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement After Phillies Game

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