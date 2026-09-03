Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Statement Before Phillies Series

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won (on the road) by a score of 9-0.

The Braves now have the day off before a big series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park that starts on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves Manager On Phillies Series

After Wednesday’s game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about their upcoming series with the Phillies (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “How do you feel about your team running there for the biggest series of the year so far?”

Weiss: “Look, see what happens, man. Tough place to play. But there’s a lot of places that are tough to play. Going into L.A., San Francisco when they were winning titles, it was really tough going into San Francisco. You go into Yankee Stadium, Boston. You can name a bunch of them. Our guys are used to it. We were there early in the year. We swept the series there early in the year. And they’ve gotten us too there. They’re a good team. So they’re going to win their fair share too. But I feel good about our guys.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong season.

They are at the top of the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 35-33 in 68 games on the road).

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “Updated #Braves @ Phillies Probables: FRI – Sale vs. Sanchez SAT – Perez vs. Wheeler SUN – Mahle vs. Nola MON – Holmes vs. Luzardo Grant Holmes is starting in place of Bryce Elder in the series finale. Elder is winless with a 7.06 ERA in 6 career starts against Philadelphia.”

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

As for the Phillies, they are 4.0 games back of the Braves.

They are 79-61 in 140 games, which has them as the second-place team in the division.