World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent After Release From Atlanta Braves

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Braves are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

That said, they most recently lost by a score of 9-4 on Sunday.

World Series Champ Becomes Free Agent After Release

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, the Braves announced the news that they had designated Sandy León for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 18: “The #Braves tonight acquired C Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Hunter Stratton. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated C Sandy León for assignment.”

He was then outrighted to Triple-A, but he has elected free agency (on June 21).

MLB.com wrote: “C Sandy León elected free agency.”

León will now have the chance to see if there is any interest from other teams.

That said, it’s also very possible he still returns to the Braves on a Minor League deal.

Looking At León

While León is no longer a productive hitter (batting just .091), he is still a catcher with a lot of experience.

Over 14 seasons, the 37-year-old has also had stops with the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

In 2018, León won a World Series title with the Red Sox.

He will be worth watching over the next week, as a decision is likely coming soon.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into their series with the Padres as the top team in the National League East at 48-28.

They are 24-14 in 38 games away from Truist Park.