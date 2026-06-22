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World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent After Release From Atlanta Braves

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HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Craig Kimbrel #46, Sandy Leon #3 and Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Braves are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

That said, they most recently lost by a score of 9-4 on Sunday.

World Series Champ Becomes Free Agent After Release

GettySandy Leon #9 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, the Braves announced the news that they had designated Sandy León for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 18: “The #Braves tonight acquired C Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Hunter Stratton. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated C Sandy León for assignment.”

He was then outrighted to Triple-A, but he has elected free agency (on June 21).

MLB.com wrote: “C Sandy León elected free agency.”

GettyTyler Kinley #45 and Sandy León #9 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

León will now have the chance to see if there is any interest from other teams.

That said, it’s also very possible he still returns to the Braves on a Minor League deal.

Looking At León

GettySandy León #9 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

While León is no longer a productive hitter (batting just .091), he is still a catcher with a lot of experience.

Over 14 seasons, the 37-year-old has also had stops with the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

GettySandy Leon #3 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with the world series trophy after his team’s 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

In 2018, León won a World Series title with the Red Sox.

He will be worth watching over the next week, as a decision is likely coming soon.

Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into their series with the Padres as the top team in the National League East at 48-28.

They are 24-14 in 38 games away from Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent After Release From Atlanta Braves

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