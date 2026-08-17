Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Pitcher Thriving with New MLB Team

On today’s episode of ‘Revisiting Former 2021 World Series Champions’ that pitched for the Atlanta Braves, we’re taking a look at pitcher Jacob Webb, who is quietly thriving with his new MLB team, the Chicago Cubs.

Webb, 33, is in his seventh MLB season and is putting together a career year.

At the age of 25, in 2019, Jacob Webb made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves.

He pitched in a Braves uniform for three seasons.

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Jacob Webb’s 2026 Campaign with the Chicago Cubs

In his first season with the Chicago Cubs, Jacob Webb has emerged as a high-leverage arm for manager Craig Counsell, and with a shaky bullpen/injuries to names like Shelby Miller and Daniel Palencia, Webb has been able to make a name for himself on the Northsiders.

Over 54 innings pitched and 54 appearances this season, Webb is boasting an ERA of 2.33 with nine saves and 61 strikeouts. His ERA+ is 175 (which is the pitcher equivalent stat to OPS+), and he holds a WHIP of 1.167.

Taking a Look at Jacob Webb with the Braves

Now let’s take a look at Jacob Webb’s tenure with the Atlanta Braves, which kickstarted his MLB career.

On top of helping the club win the 2021 World Series, Jacob Webb pitched a total of 76.2 innings with the Braves across three seasons, and in that span, he posted an ERA of 2.47 with 71 strikeouts.

After his tenure with the Braves, Webb has bounced around to the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Texas Rangers before settling with the Chicago Cubs this season on a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Jacob Webb’s Full MLB Career

The Atlanta Braves drafted Jacob Webb in the 18th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

Jacob Webb holds a lifetime ERA of 2.87 across 307 total innings and 305 strikeouts.

It’s been a very good career for the 33-year-old, and you can make the conclusion that the Cubs A. made the right decision to sign him, and B. that the contract looks like a success for both sides.

Webb could be a one-and-done with Chicago, as he’s increased his value as a top reliever in the Cubs bullpen.

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