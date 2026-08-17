Boston Red Sox Promoting 19-Year-Old Superstar Prospect Before Diamondbacks Series

According to MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez, the Boston Red Sox are promoting 19-year-old prospect Justin Gonzales to Double-A Portland in a major organizational move.

The roster decision comes before the Red Sox are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a new series this week.

@mikedeportes wrote (on 8/16):

“According to my sources, Justin Gonzales was promoted from Class A to Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs, affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Gonzales has been demonstrating immense power: he hit 17 home runs, drove in 58 runs, and batted .271 average.”

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Red Sox’ Top Prospect Justin Gonzales Moving Up in Organization

As Rodriguez notes, Justin Gonzales has displayed some strong power output with Single-A Greenville this season, and his promotion is well earned and deserved.

Here is a piece of Gonzales’s MLB prospect page:

“Already 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds when he signed for $250,000 out of the Dominican Republic in January 2024, two weeks after turning 17, Gonzales has gotten more physically imposing since. The Red Sox named him their Latin program player of the year in 2024 after he tore up the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League in his pro debut, and he encored by winning the Carolina League batting title (.298) as the second-youngest qualifier (age 18) in the Single-A circuit.”

The 19-year-old out of Bani, Dominican Republic, is the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Red Sox farm system, and it’s plausible to think he could get an MLB shot in 2027 if he continues to tear up the minors.

Here are some more of his 2026 stats: .271 average, 95 hits, 12 doubles, 17 home runs, 58 RBI, .854 OPS.

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As for the current state of the big-league squad, the Red Sox are coming off a series loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After going 27-3 throughout July and the beginning part of August, Boston has slowed down a bit in the past couple of weeks. The Red Sox are 3-7 in their last 10 games and hold an overall record of 66-58, which still puts them in a good position in the AL Wild Card race, but they would like to host a Wild Card series as opposed to going on the road to face another AL threat.. like the Yankees.

Next up on the schedule for the Red Sox is a three-game set (at home) against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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