Atlanta Braves Announce Probable Starters for Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves will look to turn the page on their series loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend with a new MLB series against the Minnesota Twins this week.

It’s somewhat of a rare series for Atlanta, as this is the first time they will face the Minnesota Twins this season. Atlanta is on the road, and ahead of the clash between the Twins and Braves, Atlanta announced their probable starters for the three-game set.

More MLB on Heavy: Dave Roberts Sounds Off on Struggling Los Angeles Dodgers Offense After Brewers Series

Braves Reveal Probable Starters for Twins Series

Despite their series loss to the Diamondbacks over the weekend, the Braves have still been one of the best teams in the NL since the All-Star break.

They currently hold a slight lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2nd-best overall record in the NL.

Now that both the Twins and Braves have revealed their probable starters for the upcoming series, let’s get into the pitching matchups. *The probable starters are, of course, subject to change.

Monday, August 17: Martin Perez ( 8 – 6 , 2.96 ERA , 80 SO) vs. Bailey Ober ( 7 – 4 , 4.64 ERA , 67 SO)

Tuesday, August 18: Tyler Mahle ( 4 – 9 , 4.64 ERA , 105 SO) vs. Zebby Matthews ( 6 – 8 , 5.34 ERA , 77 SO)

Wednesday, August 19: Chris Sale ( 12 – 8 , 2.16 ERA , 160 SO) vs. Taj Bradley ( 9 – 5 , 3.98 ERA , 151 SO)

Looking at the matchups, after Tyler Mahle makes his start, the Braves starting rotation will turn to Chris Sale for the series finale.

For the Twins, they have three right-handers going in the series, which could be a favorable thing for Braves hitters like Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and Drake Baldwin, among others.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Manager Made Clear Grant Holmes Statement During Diamondbacks Series