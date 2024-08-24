Anthony Santander Sounds Off After Grand Slam vs. Astros

Down three runs to the Houston Astros in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Baltimore Orioles turned to Anthony Santander with the bases loaded. He delivered.

Santander sent a 98 mph fastball from Bryan Abreu 403-feet to right field for his fourth-career grand slam.

It’s the 38th home run of 2024 for Santander. That’s a career-high, and third-most in MLB.

Baltimore’s win over Houston is just their third in eight games, and the first over the Astros this season. They’ve fallen into a 1.5 game deficit behind the New York Yankees for the AL East lead.

“That is a reminder of who we are as a team,” Santander said postgame.

He and the Orioles will look to ride the momentum into the remaining two games of the series, after losing the first game 6-0.

This story will be updated.