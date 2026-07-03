Orioles Call Up Rookie Reliever In Wake of Ryan Helsley Injury News

In the wake of the Ryan Helsley injury news, the Baltimore Orioles have made a bullpen move. Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports that the club has recalled right-hander Anthony Nunez from Triple-A Norfolk.

Nunez, 25, was acquired by the club last July from the New York Mets in the Cedric Mullins deal. He debuted for the club this year, pitching to a 4.98 ERA and three saves in 32 appearances.

As the corresponding move, the Orioles have placed Helsley on the 15-day injured list, backdated to June 30. It’s part of a four-player transaction, with outfielder Jeremiah Jackson also recalled from Norfolk and catcher Chadwick Tromp being designated for assignment.

Ryan Helsley Elbow Injury Situation

The Orioles signed Helsley to a $28 million deal to be their closer. But it could be the second time he ends up on the injured list this season with an elbow issue. The right-hander missed 46 days (May 1 to June 16) in his last stint.

The more important question that Baltimore faces is how severe the injury is and how long it will keep him out of action. Orioles manager Craig Albernaz will likely provide a more detailed update on Helsley’s status before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The right-hander experienced discomfort warming up in the Orioles bullpen on July 1 and was shut down. Instead, their 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox was closed out by Andrew Kittredge.

Anthony Nunez Recalled in Wake of Ryan Helsley Injury

This will serve as Anthony Nunez’s second stint in the Orioles bullpen. He made the Opening Day roster after injuries created an opening. He debuted with the club on March 28 against the Minnesota Twins.

With Helsley sidelined for about seven weeks with elbow inflammation, Nunez got elevated to a more prominent role in the Orioles bullpen.

However, the right-hander struggled to a 7.94 ERA and converted only five of seven save or hold opportunities. FanGraphs credited him for four shutdowns (a relief appearance with +6% win probability added) and six meltdowns (-6% WPA).

Nunez was optioned to Norfolk when Helsley came off the injured list on June 16. Just 17 days later, the move has been reversed.