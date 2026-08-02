Baltimore Orioles’ Colton Cowser Gets Honest About Upcoming Trade Deadline

The Baltimore Orioles are under 24 hours away from the MLB trade deadline.

Significant moves have already been made across the Major Leagues, but the chaos is far from over.

Now, center fielder Colton Cowser is opening up on where his team stands right now.

Orioles’ Colton Cowser on Looming Trade Deadline

As reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com (via X), 26-year-old Cowser spoke with the media regarding Monday’s deadline.

“You look at the landscape of the division, where everyone’s at in the AL, we’re not too far off,” said Cowser. “Ultimately, we’ve got to put our faith and trust into the front office at this time.”

He added, “You really can’t, as a player, try and navigate those things by yourself, as a player. Just because you’re not really in charge of running the organization, it’s just more so going out there and playing baseball and doing whatever you can to help the team win. I have a lot of belief in this clubhouse and know that we can win a lot of games. So, kind of putting our faith in the front office, and whatever they decide to do, they decide to do.”

Cowser is only in his fourth year playing Major League Baseball, but each season has been spent in Baltimore.

The ballclub selected him fifth overall in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. He made his debut in July 2023.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .204/.314/.324 with a .638 OPS and eight homers through 98 games. He has registered three doubles and 28 RBIs.

His most productive campaign was back in 2024, when he finished the season slashing .242/.321/.447 with a .768 OPS and 24 home runs through 153 games.

Where the Orioles Stand Right Now

On Sunday, Aug. 2, Baltimore was handed a hideous 8-0 loss by the Philadelphia Phillies at Camden Yards. This marked their second consecutive shutout by the Phillies, as they finished with a score of 5-0 on Saturday.

With this unsuccessful series behind them, the Orioles are preparing to host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game homestand. This set will commence on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 6:35 p.m. ET.

In the American League East, Baltimore is ranked second-to-last at 54-58 after their latest loss.

They are just barely ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays (52-60), and they’re a great distance below the Boston Red Sox (59-51), the New York Yankees (63-49) and the Tampa Bay Rays (65-46).

On Monday at 6 p.m. ET, the MLB trade deadline will arrive. This leaves organizations, including the Orioles, with little time to make moves.

Activity has been erupting throughout the Major Leagues this weekend, and Monday morning and afternoon will be no different.

Looking ahead at Baltimore’s schedule, the Angels are currently placed last in the big leagues overall at 43-69. The Orioles certainly hold the edge over Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to end their losing skid just yet.