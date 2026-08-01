Baltimore Orioles’ Trevor Rogers Breaks Silence on Dean Kremer Trade

The Baltimore Orioles underwent a trade with the Minnesota Twins on Friday, ultimately shipping out Dean Kremer in exchange for prospect Jhomnardo Reyes.

Following the transaction, Orioles starter Trevor Rogers spoke out on the organization’s decision.

Orioles’ Trevor Rogers Comments on Dean Kremer Trade

As reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com (via X), 28-year-old Rogers spoke with the media regarding the Kremer-Reyes trade.

“I really couldn’t believe it. He’s been a staple here for a lot of years, and it was tough to see him go. But he went to the Twins, they’re making a push. We’re making a push here, too,” he said. “It’s just the business of baseball. We all wish that he wasn’t the guy to get shipped out of here and stay with us. But I think he’s going to do great over there.”

Rogers added, “They got a solid guy, a solid pitcher. He’s going to be missed here, for sure.”

While with Baltimore this season, Kremer registered a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 36.0 innings pitched. In his seven Major League starts, he’s walked 11 batters.

His entire seven-year professional career has been spent with the Orioles, meaning this trade marked the end of an era for the veteran arm.

As for Baltimore’s new acquisition, he has yet to make his MLB debut. However, looking at his 2026 stat sheet down in the minors, he clearly has plenty to work with.

The young outfielder is slashing .272/.395/.489 with a .884 OPS and seven homers through 56 games. He has posted 12 doubles, three triples and 46 RBIs.

Where the Orioles Stand Right Now Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on Monday, Aug. 3, baseball fans should expect more chaos to erupt across the league.

As shocking as the Kremer-Reyes trade was, this is merely the beginning of a flurry of moves.

The Orioles are currently placed second-to-last in the American League East at 54-56 overall.

Although they’ve edged out the Toronto Blue Jays (51-59), they are still a significant distance away from the Boston Red Sox (58-51), the New York Yankees (62-48) and the Tampa Bay Rays (64-45).

According to FanGraphs as of Aug. 1, Baltimore has a 26.4% chance of clinching the wild card. They have a 0.5% chance of winning the AL East, and a 1.4% chance of winning the World Series this year.

Right now, the Orioles are in the midst of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies after pulling off a 6-4 victory in their series opener on Friday.

Their second clash is on the board for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Following this stretch, Baltimore will host the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards for a three-game homestand.

Of course, the trade deadline is bound to cause disruptions to the franchise, but focus will be key. If the Orioles want to reach the postseason this fall, building momentum from here is the answer.