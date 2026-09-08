Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Decision During Guardians Series

The Baltimore Orioles will be continuing their three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, hoping to grab another win.

Baltimore was able to pick up a big win on Monday, grabbing the game 6-4 over the Guardians. This snapped a six-game losing streak for the team, which has come at the worst time.

The Orioles have started to fall down the standings in the American League wild-card race. But the win over Cleveland could offer them some life.

Manager Craig Albernaz weighed in on the situation that the Orioles are in currently. But he isn’t giving up on the season, with a few weeks left to go.

“We’re just falling on our faces right now,” Albernaz said. “Like I’ve been saying all year, I know it’s tough for the fans to hear, but we’ve been in this spot multiple times this year and our guys continue to find a way to keep on going, and that’s all we can do.”

Pete Alonso Move Announced vs Guardians

Ahead of the game with Cleveland, the Orioles have revealed the lineup for the game. Within this, slugger Pete Alonso will be hitting second in the lineup.

Alonso will be playing first base in this contest.

Orioles 9/8 J. Holliday 2B

P. Alonso 1B

G. Henderson SS

C. Mayo DH

S. Basallo C

D. Beavers LF

B. Alexander 3B

C. Cowser CF

L. Taveras RF B. Young SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026

Baltimore will hope that this lineup can help propel them to another win in the seires.

Can Orioles Get Back on Track to Make Playoffs?

With just a few weeks left to go in the regular season, it seems like a tough bet for the Orioles to get back on track. But all this team has to do is put together a few strong series, and they could easily find themselves back in the thick of the race.

“Honestly, we just need to do a better job of just capitalizing on pitches in the zone and not expanding,” Alonso said. “That’s just getting back to basics, focusing on shrinking the zone in offensive counts, not giving the pitchers anything and, also, when they do come over the heart of the plate, don’t miss the mistakes.”

Baltimore has a lot of talent on the roster, but they have just been so inconsistent throughout most of the season. However, the team isn’t giving up and they will keep fighting until they are officially eliminated from the bracket.

Pitcher Chris Bassitt weighed in on the recent skid.

“We’ve always got to be better. That’s it. We’ve got to be better,” Bassitt said. “Literally, you can try to point fingers, try to put blame on stuff. It is what it is. Yeah, we’ve got to start winning games. There’s not many games left. We’ve got to start winning.”