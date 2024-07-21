Orioles ‘Engaged’ in Trade Talks for All-Star Ace: Insider

Pitching has been a roller coaster for the 2024 Baltimore Orioles. With the July 30 trade deadline looming, they’re pursuing a deal for Detroit Tigers‘ ace Tarik Skubal, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“The Detroit Tigers are engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers for Skubal,” Nightengale wrote on July 21.

Nightengale calls it a “longshot” that Skubal will be traded by the deadline.

“It’s a longshot that Skubal will be traded, but the Tigers are listening, and have told teams they will move him only if they are overwhelmed by an offer,” Nightengale continued.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the same.

“The AL Cy Young favorite would seem very unlikely to be dealt since the Tigers are showing improvement and have two more years to go before free agency with their best player,” Heyman wrote on July 18. “But many teams will ask! Trade chances: Very Low.”

Skubal, the No. 1 pitcher for Tigers, is among the best starters in the majors, pitching 116 innings in 2024, throwing 140 strikeouts and holding a 2.41 ERA.

Baltimore, down three starters to season-ending injury, needs all the help they can get, despite their AL East leading 60-38 record.

Baltimore Armed With MLB’s Top Farm System

As of July 21, Nightengale reported only the Dodgers and Orioles as teams “engaged in talks”.

But regardless of how that list decrease or expands, Baltimore should feel comfortable in their ability to outbid almost any team.

“Certainly, the Orioles have the talented prospects to pull off a deal, centering around Jackson Holliday, and may become the World Series favorites if they acquire Skubal to team with Corbin Burnes at the top of the rotation,” Nightengale added.

Home to the league’s best ranked farm system, the Orioles and general manager Mike Elias have the tools to pull off a blockbuster. The only question is whether or not he is willing to.

Baltimore has three prospects in the Top 15, according to MLB.com. Assuming that Holliday is off the table — although Nightengale didn’t rule it out — that leaves Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo.

Basallo, a catcher, faces a tough road to the majors as long as he’s a member of the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman, arguably the face of the franchise, is a mainstay at catcher. He’s playing in his second All-Star game and leads all catchers in WAR.

That would seemingly open Basallo up to being traded elsewhere, for a top talent like Skrubal. The 27-year-old lefty is under team control for two more years following the 2024 season.

Los Angeles, conversely, has two prospects in MLB’s Top 100. Would the Tigers settle for quantity over quality?

Orioles ‘In Touch’ On Deals for Mason Miller, Tanner Scott

Elias and the Baltimore front office are performing due diligence on all available pitching help.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that they’re elsewhere “in touch” on trade talks for Mason Miller and Tanner Scott.

“But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller,” Heyman wrote on July 18.

Miller is considered the better talent. The 25-year-old closer is an All-Star in his second MLB season, thrown 39.2 innings and recorded 70 strikeouts. Miller holds a 2.27 ERA.

Scott, who played for Baltimore from 2017 to 2021, is also amid an All-Star campaign. He’s pitched 40.1 innings, recorded 45 strikeouts, and holds a 1.24 ERA.

It’s considered unlikely that the Oakland Athletics will move Miller, even in the middle of a 37-61 campaign. But the Miami Marlins are open for business, and Scott is expected to finish 2024 pitching for a different club.

It seems a matter of when, not if, the Orioles add more arms to the bullpen. But a trade for an established starter would cement their ceiling as a World Series contender.

Tarik Skubal fits the bill. Baltimore just has to meet the price.