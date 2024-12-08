Orioles Sign Former Yankees All-Star to $8.5 Million Deal

Gary Sanchez as a member of the New York Yankees in 2021.

Most of MLB is in a holding pattern, patiently awaiting the Juan Soto decision. But not the Baltimore Orioles, who capped off a pair of signings on December 5 by inking Gary Sanchez to a one-year deal.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first with reports.

The 32-year-old catcher spent six seasons as Baltimore’s rival, as a member of the New York Yankees from 2015-2021. He earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2019, before spending the last three seasons with four different clubs.

Now, Sanchez returns to the AL East with the Orioles, where he’ll back up Adley Rutschman.

Sanchez slashed .220/.307/.392 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

This story will be updated.