Orioles’ No. 3 Prospect Tabbed as ‘Best Trade Chip’ by Insider

With the trade deadline approaching, the Baltimore Orioles will be active as buyers on the pitching market. But in order to pull off another blockbuster, it may cost them a top-valued prospect.

Home to four prospects in MLB’s top-25, the Orioles can make a compelling offer to any team shopping pitchers. But its Samuel Basallo who USA Today’s Bob Nightengale argues is the team’s best trade chip.

“The Orioles’ best trade chip they may be willing to part with at the trade deadline is prized catching prospect Samuel Basallo, who is blocked by All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman,” Nightengale wrote in a June 16 column.

Basallo is slashing .281/.331/.460 in Double-A with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs.

But with Adley Rutschman playing like a top catcher in baseball, there’s a ceiling on his MLB journey. Basallo, if he makes it to the majors on an Orioles call-up, would be stuck playing backup to Rutschman.

Every team has two catchers, but does it make sense to stick a promising young talent in the backup spot?

That’s a question for Mike Elias and Baltimore’s front office. As they explore trade options ahead of the July 29 deadline, Basallo’s future will have to come into consideration.

Who are the Orioles Targeting?

With the Orioles’ pitching staff down four starters, and two of those are season-ending injuries, there aren’t any questions about the team’s goals ahead of the trade deadline.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on June 12 that Baltimore is addressing the pitcher market ahead of the deadline.

“The Orioles are intently exploring the bullpen market and still could pursue a right-handed hitting outfielder,” Rosenthal wrote. “In addition, general manager Mike Elias is telling clubs he will weigh the addition of a starting pitcher perhaps up to the deadline, according to sources briefed on his discussions.”

In the same column, Nightengale reported teams that are “guaranteed” to be sellers at the July deadline.

“The only teams guaranteed to be sellers at this point: the White Sox, Rockies, Marlins, Angels and A’s,” Nightengale added.

Baltimore has been consistently linked to Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller. And as of May 9, Rosenthal reported that no team had come close to matching the team’s pricetag for the 25-year-old closer.

“No team has come close to meeting the A’s price, according to a team source,” Rosenthal wrote. “Perhaps no team will.”

Miller has thrown 56 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched, has 12 saves and a 2.27 ERA.

Does a Basallo for Miller Swap Work?

As recently as June 13, Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked Miller as an Orioles deadline target.

“Baltimore should be looking to add another closer or at the very least improve its set-up reliever depth,” Bowden wrote. “The Orioles have the best and deepest farm system in the sport, so it would be shocking if they don’t address their needs before the deadline.”

That’s before Basallo was dubbed as a gettable asset by Nightengale. Oakland’s starting catcher is Shea Langeliers.

The 26-year-old is slashing .205/.263/.442 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs.

But if the Athletics are preparing for a fire sale of sorts, investing in a 19-year-old prospect like Basallo isn’t the worst place to start. All options should be on the table for a 26-48 roster.