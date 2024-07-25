Orioles Won’t ‘Rule Out’ Trade for $14-Million Starter: Insider

Second verse, same as the first? As the Baltimore Orioles canvas the pitching market ahead of the July 30 deadline, one option they’ve explored is a reunion with Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Baltimore hasn’t ruled out a reunion with the 28-year-old righty.

“Normally when a rental acquisition underperforms for his new club, that club wants no part of a reunion,” Rosenthal wrote on July 25. “But in the case of Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty, the Baltimore Orioles would not rule out trading for him again, according to a source briefed on the team’s thinking.”

It would be a rerun of last year’s trade deadline, when the Orioles acquired Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals. Baltimore sent two of the team’s top-20 prospects in Cesar Prieto and Drew Rom, as well as Zack Showalter, in return.

Flaherty struggled, going 1-3 in 9 appearances with the Orioles. He pitched 34.2 innings, allowed 7 home runs, and threw 42 strikeouts. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers in December.

And he’s returned to form since, boasting a 2.95 ERA in 2024.

If Acquired, Flaherty Would Be A Rental

Baltimore struck the deal for Flaherty last season knowing he’d be a rental. They face the same reality this year, but that could make the deal unlikely, according to Rosenthal.

“The problem with Flaherty for the Orioles is that he is again a rental, and Baltimore’s greater need is for a controllable starter,”

Rosenthal wrote. “Among their current pitchers, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer are perhaps the only certain members of their Opening Day rotation in 2025.”

Corbin Burnes, the Orioles’ ace, will be a free agent after the season. Kyle Bradish, the team’s number two starter, underwent Tommy John surgery in June.

That would seemingly cement Baltimore’s acquiring another starter under team control by the deadline. But the market will dictate what is and isn’t available. Rosenthal reported that the two top pitchers on the market may not be available after all.

“Controllable starters, though, are extremely difficult to acquire,” Rosenthal continued. “The perception in the industry is that the Tigers are unlikely to trade Tarik Skubal and the Chicago White Sox might not trade Garrett Crochet.”

With the trade deadline less than a week away, look for the Orioles to strike a deal — if not deals — for pitching help. Down three starters on the season due to injury, general manager Mike Elias has little choice.

Rosenthal: Orioles ‘Entertaining Interest’ On Veteran Bats

Fans know what Baltimore is looking to acquire. They need pitching.

But what kind of players could be going out in a hypothetical deal? Rosenthal reported that the Orioles are receiving trade interest on a number of veteran bats.

“In addition to searching for a starting pitcher, the Orioles are checking in on virtually every quality reliever available and entertaining interest in some of their veteran position players, sources said,” Rosenthal wrote.

That includes first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who Rosenthal writes is likeliest to be traded among them all.

“From the latter group, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle would be perhaps the most likely to go,” Rosenthal continued. “Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Urías and Anthony Santander all can play first. Moving Mountcastle also would clear a spot for top prospect Coby Mayo, a corner infielder who entered Wednesday batting .297 with 19 homers and a .967 OPS at Triple A.”

Mountcastle is amid his fifth MLB campaign, and all of them have been with Baltimore. He’s batting .266/.306/.436 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 2024.