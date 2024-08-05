Orioles Outbid Mets, Reds in Trade for $1.5 Million Starter: Insiders

The Baltimore Orioles sent two MLB-ready prospects to the Miami Marlins in exchange for lefty Trevor Rogers. They did so in order to keep him away from two other teams, according to reports.

Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported that the Cincinatti Reds and New York Mets had interest in Rogers, too.

“The Marlins had three offers they liked for Rogers – from the Mets, Reds and Orioles,” Jackson and Mish wrote in an August 1 report. “The Reds offered one of their top pitching prospects, but the Orioles were willing to go a step further by offering two promising position prospects.”

That they did, sending Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers in exchange for the fifth-year starter. Both had MLB time with the Orioles, and both had appeared in games this season.

So, Baltimore landed Rogers — and elsewhere, Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays — as they bolstered their starting rotation.

Norby Could Be ‘Miami’s Opening Day Third Baseman’ in 2025

Fans weren’t thrilled with Baltimore’s deal for Rogers, deeming it an overpay for a non-proven starter. But so far, the results suggest there’s no clear winner or loser in the trade.

Norby should end up a big part of the Marlins’ rebuild, when he gets his chance. Jackson and Mish wrote that he’s on track to start in Miami’s infield come next season.

“While Norby’s bat is big league ready, the Marlins are sending him to Triple A to get more experience playing third base,” Jackson and Mish wrote. “He has played mostly second base in the Orioles organization. He has a good chance to be Miami’s opening day third baseman next season.”

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked Norby as the top prospect traded at the deadline.

“Somewhat lost in the shuffle of all the impressive young bats in the Baltimore Orioles system, Connor Norby has spent the better part of the last two seasons demolishing Triple-A pitching while waiting for his shot in the big leagues,” Reuter wrote on July 31.

Norby was slashing .297/.389/.519 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs before being traded at the deadline. He was the fifth-ranked Orioles’ prospect at the time of the deal and assumes the same rank in the Marlins’ organization.

Orioles Were Among 5 Teams Interested In Tanner Scott

Jackson and Mish also reported on the Tanner Scott trade. Baltimore was among five teams interested in the lefty closer.

“The Phillies, Mets, Dodgers, Orioles and Padres were the primary suitors for Scott,” Jackson and Mish wrote. “The Marlins were looking for multiple prospects in every trade they made and the Padres offer satisfied that objective.”

Scott was ultimately moved to the San Diego Padres in exchange for three of their best prospects: Robby Snelling, Adam Mazur, and Graham Pauley.

There’s no doubt the Orioles could have competed with that offer, and furthermore, could have likely outbid San Diego. Baltimore’s still home to MLB’s top farm system, even after the trade deadline.

Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, and Coby Mayo represent three of the most prized prospects in baseball. But they’re also keys to the Orioles future, and being treated as such with their apparent exemption from the trade deadline.