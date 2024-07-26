Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends 3 Orioles Prospects for Cy Young Favorite

The Baltimore Orioles are in the market for starting pitching ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. They’ve been tied to All-Star ace Tarik Skubal.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic drew up a trade proposal between Baltimore and the Detroit Tigers on July 25.

Orioles receive: Skubal

Tigers receive: Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo (No. 3 prospect), Cade Povich (No. 8 prospect)

Bowden argued that in parting with Skubal, Detroit would need to get “everyday” players.

“However, to part with an ace like Skubal, who has two additional years of control, the Tigers would need to get two everyday position players and a starting pitcher they could put right into their rotation,” Bowden wrote. “Mayo and Kjerstad would fit nicely behind Riley Greene in the Tigers’ lineup for years to come and Povich should develop into a solid mid-rotation starter.”

Kjerstad, as of July 25, is currently with the Orioles. Povich has pitched seven games in MLB this season, but is currently with the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides. Mayo, also in the minors, has been mentioned as a call-up candidate this season.

According to VegasInsider, Skubal is the AL Cy Young favorite on all of DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.

The No. 1 pitcher for the Tigers, he’s among the best starters in the majors. He’s pitched 123 innings in 2024, throwing 146 strikeouts and holding a 2.34 ERA.

Bowden: Tigers Would Ask For Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo

Bowden acknowledged that any talks for Skubal likely start either of Baltimore’s top-2 prospects, Jackson Holliday or Samuel Basallo.

“The Tigers would start the conversation by asking for second baseman Jackson Holliday or catcher Samuel Basallo and the Orioles would immediately reject either one being included in the deal,” Bowden wrote.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on July 23 that Detroit is only dealing Skubal for a blockbuster return.

“For all the rightful attention lavished on Skubal, any hope of acquiring him would require the sort of overpay almost no one is willing to consider,” Passan wrote on July 23.

Baltimore has the prospects to acquire Skubal. If they deem the ace the missing piece to their World Series hopes, they’ll have to consider going all-in. Skubal is under team control through 2026.

Ken Rosenthal Urges Orioles Not To Trade Holliday

In a question and answer column for Sportskeeda, insider Ken Rosenthal told Dan Connolly he wouldn’t deal Holliday for any pitcher.

“No,” Rosenthal replied. “The reason I will say that is because none of the starting pitchers who are available are good enough for a Jackson Holliday trade. Even Tarik Skubal. Skubal has two-and-a-half years left of control versus six years of Jackson Holliday, who might be an All-Star position player.”

Rosenthal cited potential health issues as a precaution against going all-in on such a deal.

“Skubal also has health concerns, like any pitcher,” Rosenthal continued. “There’s no question he’d be an upgrade to the rotation in Baltimore, but, I’m sorry, I ride Jackson Holliday as my starting second baseman going forward.”

Skubal’s 2022 season was cut short when he had surgery for a torn flexor tendon in his left elbow. He returned in July of 2023 and has been without issue since.

Holliday spent 10 games with the Orioles this season for his MLB debut. But it was too much, too quickly for the 20-year-old who recorded just 2 hits in 34 at-bats.

That’s no knock on his MLB future. And it’s not a reason to trade him either. Consider the chances of a Holliday-for-Skubal swap low, but not zero.