Orioles Trade Proposal Swaps 2 Prospects for Luis Severino

From the starters to the bullpen, pitching has been a roller coaster for the Baltimore Orioles. They’re expected to target help at the MLB’s trade deadline.

In a June 17 column for The Athletic, Jim Bowden proposed they strike a trade for New York Mets reliever Luis Severino.

Baltimore receives: Severino

New York receives: Trace Bright, Jud Fabian

Bowden went on to call Severino a perfect fit for the AL East hopefuls. He previously played for the New York Yankees.

“Luis Severino is a perfect fit based on his past experience in the AL East with the Yankees,” Bowden wrote. “Severino is having a solid comeback season with the Mets, going 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 1.179 WHIP in 13 starts.”

Bright and Fabian are two high-grade prospects for the Orioles, ranked 12th and 15th respectively on MLB.com. The former is a right-handed pitcher and the latter is an outfielder.

Bright has a 3.91 ERA as a member of Baltimore’s Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox. Fabian is slashing .241/.316/.462 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs on the same team.

Orioles Pitching Staff Depleted with Injuries

The basis for Bowden’s trade pitch is the depletion of Baltimore’s pitching staff.

Kyle Bradish is just the latest to go down for the Orioles, placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right UCL sprain.

Starting arms John Means and Tyler Wells are done for the season.

Reliever Danny Coulombe and starter Dean Kremer are both on the injured lists with elbow inflammation and tricep soreness.

Baltimore can’t catch a break. The preseason acquisition of Corbin Burnes is proving a saving grace for their 2024 season.

As of June 17, the verdict is still out on the severity of Bradish and Coulombe’s injuries. But as the losses continue to mount, it’s reported as a near-certainty that the Orioles will strike a trade to bring more bodies into the bullpen.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on June 12 that Baltimore is addressing the pitcher market ahead of the deadline.

“The Orioles are intently exploring the bullpen market and still could pursue a right-handed hitting outfielder,” Rosenthal wrote. “In addition, general manager Mike Elias is telling clubs he will weigh the addition of a starting pitcher perhaps up to the deadline, according to sources briefed on his discussions.”

The MLB trade deadline is July 30.

Povich to Start 3rd Career Game vs Yankees

Cade Povich is just one pitcher who’s benefitted from an injured Orioles bullpen. The 24-year-old lefty got called up to the majors on June 6.

Baltimore’s ninth-ranked prospect has appeared in two games thus far, throwing 8 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched.

Povich has a 4.76 ERA, with his second outing much improved from his debut.

In a June 14 column exploring the debuts of young pitchers and how they project, Eno Sarris mentioned the Orioles’ prospect. He lauded his pitching arsenal and predicts that Povich “might just make it” in MLB.

But not as a gunslinger by any means. Sarris says the unpredictability of Povich’s arsenal, and his ability to deliver on the changeup, curveball, and sweeper and keep batters guessing.

“If he succeeds, it’s as a command-and-mix guy who throws just enough four-seamers and cutters to keep the batter guessing,” Sarris wrote. “This is not the profile of a pitcher who will overpower hitters with any of his pitches.”

Baltimore will explore the trade market for bullpen additions. But approaching his third MLB start against the Yankees, Povich has given the Orioles reason to think he can help supplant the starting rotation longterm.