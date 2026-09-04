Orioles Reveal Pete Alonso Move Before Crucial Red Sox Game

The Baltimore Orioles dropped a tough first game to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday by a score of 6-5.

The two teams are in the middle of a four-game series that could really determine a lot in the American League playoff picture. Baltimore is fighting for a wild-card spot in the AL, but they will need to pick up the pace when it comes to stacking wins.

The Orioles come into the game with a record of 69-72, sitting in last place within the AL East. But this team is still able to make the wild card, sitting just 1.5 games behind the final spot.

However, with such a crowded field, the time is now for the Orioles to take advantage of the situation. The AL is much weaker than usual this season, opening the door for a team like Baltimore to somehow get in.

Pete Alonso Move Announced Before Red Sox Game

Heading into the second game of the series, Baltimore has released the lineup against the Red Sox. Within this, slugger Pete Alonso will be hitting in the number four spot.

Orioles 9/4 B. Alexander RF

C. Mayo DH

L. Robert Jr. CF

P. Alonso 1B

G. Henderson SS

C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B

J. Holliday 2B

C. Narváez C

L. Taveras LF S. Baz SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

Alonso has been a saving grace for the Orioles this season, adding a real power threat to this lineup. For the year, Alonso has hit. 269 with 33 home runs and 94 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .862.

Can Orioles Sneak Into Postseason This Year?

The big question around the Orioles is whether they can actually get into the postseason this year. Baltimore has been battling all season, but the inconsistency from this group has been off the charts.

Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter weighed in on the team’s chance to make the playoffs. But instead of focusing on Baltimore, Showalter went after the entire system as a whole, with so many teams under the .500 mark.

“There’s something wrong with your playoff format when a team under .500 can get in the playoffs. Just go to the next team that’s over .500,” Showalter said. “Because if you can’t win more games than you lose, it’s not someone who deserves to be in the playoff format.”

Baltimore will continue to battle over the final few weeks of the season, but they will need to be more consistent. This team has the talent to get into the playoffs, but they have beat themsleves multiple times throughout the season.

After the matchup with the Red Sox, Baltimore will be hosting the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series. This could determine a lot, with Cleveland currently holding the final wild-card spot.

They then head out on the road to face the Toronto Blue Jays, another team fighting for a wild-card spot. And then the New York Mets, so the Orioles do control their own destiny in a way.

But the clock is ticking on this group to pull it together over the final stretch of games.