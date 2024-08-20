Orioles Reliever Responds After Giving Up Walk-Off HR

A walk-off home run for Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets represents the first real mistake by Seranthony Dominguez since landing with the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. He couldn’t deliver in the bottom of the ninth of the August 19 loss.

Dominguez threw a 97.9 mph four-seamer to the top right corner of the strike zone. Alvarez sent it 421 feet to center field to win the series opener for New York.

Dominguez had recorded three-straight saves for Baltimore prior to the loss in New York.

“It’s part of the game. No one wants to feel that but it’s part of the game,” Domínguez told reporters postgame, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “I made a couple mistakes, got behind in the count. I tried to get back in the count and just made a good swing, put the ball in play.”

Dominguez is boasting a 2.53 ERA through 10.2 innings pitched in 11 appearances with the Orioles since the trade deadline.

Brandon Hyde on Seranthony Dominguez: ‘Been Really Good For Us’

Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde was candid after the loss to the Mets.

“Yeah, losses hurt,” Hyde said on August 19. “We’re having a sprint at this point and we’re trying to win as many games as we can.”

But he also made sure to commend Dominguez, who’s been lights out for the Orioles.

“We had a few guys down today who pitched a lot the last couple days. Seranthony’s been really good for us,” Hyde said. “…I think 3-0, fell behind 3-0, Alvarez obviously looking heater and just beat him tonight.”

Look for Dominguez to continue seeing high leverage situations down the stretch for Baltimore.

Hyde on Trevor Rogers: ‘I Thought He Was Okay’

Baltimore fell behind early against New York, with starting lefty Trevor Rogers giving up 3 runs in his 4.2 innings pitched.

“I thought he was okay,” Hyde told reporters. “He gave up a few runs, he got into the fifth inning. It’s tough. It’s nine righties against him, so not an easy matchup. But he kept us in the game in the middle part of the game.”

Rogers, who the Orioles also acquired at the trade deadline, is boasting a 7.53 ERA and an 0-2 record in four games with his new team. He told reporters postgame that he feels he’s on the right track.

“I thought my stuff was really good today,” Rogers said on August 19. “It’s just the results aren’t there. I really like where I’m at. I know the numbers don’t say that but I really like where I’m headed.”

Rogers has pitched 19 innings in Baltimore. He’s walked 10 batters and struck out 12. Opposing batters are hitting .338 against him, and he’s given up 2 home runs on 25 hits since joining the Orioles.

“I think my fastball command and my use of my fastball in good spots was really good,” Rogers continued. “Changeup was probably the best since I got traded over here, really good sliders. Just need to do a better job of getting them in the zone early. I think they did a good job of just seeing it out of hand. They knew it wasn’t going to be a strike. So definitely can improve on that and really just working out of certain situations. I made one bad pitch tonight and it cost me.”

Rogers threw a 91.8 mph sinker to J.D. Martinez in the first inning that resulted in a two-score home run for the Mets. Baltimore played from behind the rest of the way until Alvarez walked it off.