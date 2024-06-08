Orioles Listed Among Top Landing Spots for ‘Dynamic Center Fielder’

With the MLB trade deadline looming, teams will be monitoring the Baltimore Orioles‘ top prospects and whether or not they attempt to upgrade what looks the part of a World Series roster.

They’re home to four prospects in the top-100, and one of the league’s top farm systems.

Enter the league-worst Chicago White Sox, who are preparing a fire sale of their 15-48 roster.

Which is why in his latest for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer tabbed Baltimore as a potential landing spot for Luis Robert Jr.

“The Orioles need a pitcher or two much more than they need another hitter,” Rymer wrote on June 7. “But they do have the prospect capital to pursue Robert. He’d be an easy upgrade over Mullins, who’s already losing playing time amid a struggle marked by a .539 OPS.”

Chicago’s center fielder is actively being shopped, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The White Sox are actively seeking packages for Robert,” Heyman wrote on June 6. “And with two team options at a club friendly $20 million and just $63M to go through 2027 (assuming the options are exercised), he combines control and talent like no one else out there.”

Robert Jr. is slashing just .200/.220/.475 with a .695 OPS. Any team trading for the 26-year-old would be accounting his team’s play as a direct link to his slump in 2024.

Robert Jr. Was an All-Star in 2023

Fans think the Robert Jr. they’re seeing today won’t be around for long. After an All-Star season in 2023, most are hopeful a change of scenery will revitalize his play.

Robert Jr. earned his All-Star nod with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He’s has just 3 and 1 respectively through 10 games in 2024.

There’s also the added factor of his health. Robert Jr. spent most of April and all of May on the Injured List, which is why he’s only appeared in 10 games thus far.

For some, that alone could be justification enough to ignore the batting averages. And his defense hasn’t missed a beat.

Whether or not the Orioles front office falls into that “some” category is unclear.

There’s been no direct reporting of Baltimore interest in the center fielder, or even a desire to upgrade the position.

That said, Rymer isn’t wrong in arguing Robert Jr. as an upgrade over Cedric Mullins.

Mullins Struggling at the Plate in 2024

Mullins is seeing similar struggles at the plate in 2024. But he doesn’t have a two month stint on the Injured List to lean on as an excuse.

The 29-year-old, three years removed from his lone All-Star nod, is batting .178/.225/.314 with a .539 OPS.

According to Stathead, only 19 players have seen 175 or more plate appearances and have an OPS of less than .600.

Only MJ Melendez of the Kansas City Royals has fewer hits than Mullins among them.

That said, only Eddie Rosario of the Washington Nationals has more home runs with 7 to Mullins’ 6.

It’s been a troubling season for the former Silver Slugger. But is an external upgrade the most sensible solution for Baltimore?

Heston Kjerstad is waiting in the wings for another MLB opportunity. Kyle Stowers is currently with the team on an option.

Colton Cowser, Austin Hays, and Anthony Santander are mainstays.

Unless the Orioles were to trade Mullins in a deal for Robert Jr., and include an outfield prospect like Stowers, it’s hard to see them adding another body to the outfield rotation.

Then again, Santander is headed for free agency. Hays and Mullins will be free agents in 2025. Robert Jr. is under contract through 2027.

That would give Baltimore some certainty at the position, and cross one item off their 2025 to-do list. But it would mean disrupting a roster that’s been largely consistent, and a culture that’s reshaped the franchise.