Orioles Urged to Move On From Slumping Cedric Mullins

With the trade deadline just over a month away, some Baltimore Orioles fans are ready to see the team part ways with centerfielder Cedric Mullins.

The seventh-year slugger has yet to find his groove at the plate in 2024. Mullins is slashing .170/.221/.301 with a .522 OPS and 50 strikeouts in 176 plate appearances.

A contingent of Orioles fans are ready to see the team part ways with the 29-year-old. Dan Clark tweeted as much during Baltimore’s latest win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The Orioles need to move on from Cedric Mullins,” Clark tweeted on June 8.

Clark isn’t alone.

Jai Shields says Mullins is perfect for the 27-36 New York Mets.

Cedric Mullins is so feeble at the plate he’d make a perfect Met — Jai Shields (@TheJShield) June 8, 2024

“Cedric Mullins is so feeble at the plate he’d make a perfect Met,” Shields tweeted.

We all love Cedric Mullins, but his stats since May 1 make it extremely difficult to justify a roster spot on a contending team…I really hope he can turn it around pic.twitter.com/lu8Ea56MAv — Zach Seidel (@Seidel_Z) June 7, 2024

“We all love Cedric Mullins,” Seidel tweeted on June 7. “But his stats since May 1 make it extremely difficult to justify a roster spot on a contending team.”

To his point, Mullins is batting .117 with just 9 hits in 80 plate appearances. It’s been a rough 2024 that’s showing no signs of getting better for the veteran outfielder.

Hyde: ‘It’s Frustrating

Before their June 8 win over the Rays, skipper Brandon Hyde talked with reporters about Mullins’ slump.

“He’s working so hard,” Hyde told reporters. “He’s hitting early every day. He’s putting everything into it, and he’s trying to find it. I thought he took good at-bats in Toronto. He lined out to centerfield twice. It’s frustrating.”

He started the centerfielder against Tampa Bay regardless, hoping to kickstart his confidence and his swing.

“I wanted to throw him back out there today, honestly, to try to show him some confidence and try to get him going,” Hyde continued. “I’ve done a little bit of both where I’ve sat him for a couple days and let him clear his head for a few days and then get back in there. So, I’m just trying to help him, honestly, and we’re all pulling for him.”

It didn’t work. Mullins went 0-for-3 with 2 strikeouts and a walk.

He’s on an eight-game hitless streak. But it consistently proves a non-factor for Baltimore, who is the first MLB team to 100 home runs.

Gunnar Henderson Hits Home Run Number 100

For as much as the Orioles are missing in Mullins’ swing, Gunnar Henderson is more than making up for it.

Baltimore’s AL MVP candidate is slashing .263/.367/.580 with a .947 OPS this season.

Henderson hit the 20th home run of his season and the 100th of the year for the Orioles in the win over the Rays.

He took a 84.4 mph sinker out to right field on a 3-1 count in the top of the ninth inning.

But it was the 3-0 pitch that earned Hyde’s praises after the game.

“Gunn doing a great job taking that 3-0,” Hyde told reporters postgame. “A lot of young guys probably would have been swinging out of their shoes on that 3-0 pitch. Did a great job taking it to get something he can drive and a huge three-run homer for us.”

Henderson is on pace to hit 51 home runs in 2024. Mullins is on pace to hit 15.

Baltimore as a club is on pace to hit 257, which would tie the franchise record set in 1996.

Henderson told reporters postgame that it’s a sign of a young club growing older.

“It’s just a testament to all of us getting more experience in the big leagues,” Henderson said. “We’re all still a young team, somewhat. It’s just the experience and I feel like we’re putting together good at-bats, and obviously the power’s coming with it.”

Mullins, even at 29, may not be a part of the rising Orioles core. And with the trade deadline looming, his future remains in doubt as his slump continues and one year remaining on his contract.