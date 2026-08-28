Orioles Make Major Trey Mancini Announcement Following Fan-Favorite’s Retirement

The Baltimore Orioles slugger will commemorate Trey Mancini’s retirement later this season. The Baltimore Banner‘s Andy Kostka reports that Mancini will sign a one-day contract with the club and retire on September 19.

That will mark the official end of a career for an Orioles fan-favorite and a 2022 World Champion. Mancini, 34, was an eighth-round selection in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame. He spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, the first six coming with the Orioles.

For his career, Mancini hit .263 with 129 home runs and a .756 OPS across 836 career games. His last team was the Los Angeles Angels, where he made a successful return to MLB after three years of toiling in the minor leagues.

Trey Mancini to Officially Retire September 19

The Orioles announced Trey Mancini’s retirement ceremony. The former first baseman shared a message with the fans on the team’s X account.

“Hey Birdland, this is Trey Mancini. I look forward to seeing you at the yard on September 19, when I retire as an Oriole. Can’t wait.”

Most likely, Mancini will have some type of ceremony to announce his retirement in front of the fan base that night. The Orioles will host the Milwaukee Brewers at Camden Yards on September 19.

He debuted with the club in 2016, the first of six seasons in Baltimore. With the Orioles, Mancini produced a .270/.334/.463 slash with 117 home runs and 10.1 bWAR in 701 games.

Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season, as he underwent treatments for Stage 3 colon cancer. He successfully returned to the Orioles lineup in 2021 and played another 239 games for the club before being dealt to the Houston Astros in 2022.

He also participated in the 2021 Home Run Derby. Mancini advanced to the final round before losing to future Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso, 23-22.

The 34-year-old bounced around the league afterward. He had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Arizona Diamondbacks before returning with the Angels.

With his career over, Mancini is choosing to retire with the team he started his career with.