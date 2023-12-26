How Cody Bellinger Could Be Directly Impacted by a Recent Blue Jays Signing

Now that Shohei Ohtani is off MLB‘s free-agency board, outfielder Cody Bellinger is the next-best position player who needs a home for 2024 and beyond. The Toronto Blue Jays just agreed to sign a different free agent that could have a direct impact on Bellinger’s current market.

The Jays and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal on December 26, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Toronto has been connected to Bellinger since Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 9. However, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith notes the fit for Bellinger in Toronto doesn’t make as much sense now as it did before news of the Kiermaier agreement broke.

Nicholson-Smith also points out that Toronto’s current starting outfield includes Kiermaier, Daulton Varsho and George Springer.

By agreeing to terms with Kevin Kiermaier on a 1-yr deal, the #BlueJays have an outfield of Kiermaier, George Springer & Daulton Varsho in place for 2024. The Cody Bellinger possibility now looks like an awkward fit at best for Jays, as OF looks like less of a priority for them. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 26, 2023

So, agreeing to a one-year deal with Kiermaier could be a sign the Jays are shifting priorities in as they try to build another contender in 2024.

What Does Bellinger’s Market Look Like?

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers shared a report on December 19 saying Bellinger’s camp — which includes MLB super-agent Scott Boras — is currently asking for more than $200 million. Rogers also went on to say there was no sign of budging off that contract demand at this point in the winter.

Before Kiermaier’s agreement, the teams most linked to Bellinger included the Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, according to a December 20 report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 2019 NL MVP’s ability to play both outfield and first base makes him more attractive to interested teams. However, it seems like the Cubs have the greatest need to reel in Bellinger, per Nightengale.

The Blue Jays still have interest in free-agent CF/1B Cody Bellinger, but the Cubs certainly have a greater need, and desire, to bring Bellinger back to Chicago. https://t.co/2ddqfvwsKd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 26, 2023

Nicholson-Smith noted a virtually set outfield alignment in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is entrenched as the starting first baseman, as well. The Giants agreed to sign outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year deal on December 12. San Francisco’s outfield mix also includes Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger and Mike Yastrzemski, per FanGraphs’ Roster Resource.

As for the Cubs, there’s a hole in center field that was left by Bellinger when he became a free agent in November. Chicago hasn’t made a major player acquisition yet this winter, either. The biggest expenditure thus far has been the five-year, $40 million contract they agreed to with manager Craig Counsell on November 6.

How Bellinger Could Still Make Sense in Toronto

Another area of the roster the Blue Jays need to address is the designated hitter. Brandon Belt received a lot of the playing time in that spot during the 2023 season, but he’s also a free agent. A December 19 report from Nicholson-Smith mentioned five other hitters the Jays have been linked to who could fill this role.

It includes the likes of J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner, Rhys Hoskins, Joc Pederson and Joey Votto.

But if Toronto still wanted to find a way to fit Bellinger into the puzzle, they could shift away from these options. Guerrero Jr. racked up the second-most games played and plate appearances at designated hitter in 2023. The Blue Jays could hypothetically use the DH spot in their lineup as a way to keep players fresh and healthy by rotating them through.

So, as Nightengale noted, Toronto’s agreement with Kiermaier doesn’t officially take them out of the Bellinger sweepstakes. However, a fit between these two makes a lot less sense than it did previously, as Nicholson-Smith also said.