Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Future Just Got Murky—Thanks to Blue Jays’ Team President

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro was surprisingly confident in the team’s ability to sign their soon-to-be free agent superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Thursday.

“I think we’re going to sign him,” said Shapiro in a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “I think we’re going to extend him.”

The Blue Jays have reportedly put $450 million on the table, while Guerrero’s camp is said to be targeting a figure closer to $500 million. That’s a $50 million difference in total value. But when you break that figure down over the 14-year deal the superstar slugger is reportedly looking for, it works out to only $3.57 million per year. In the world of ridiculous MLB contracts, that kind of money is easy to find in the couches in Blue Jays executive suites.

While the Blue Jays stammer, the team’s AL East rivals, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, have emerged as potential suitors.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has said he won’t negotiate an extension with Toronto during the regular season, which begins in just six days.

“Vlad wants to play his whole career as a Toronto Blue Jay,” Shapiro said in an ESPN article about the Thursday press meeting. “We want him to end his career in a Blue Jays uniform and be a true legacy player for the Toronto Blue Jays. That’s a pretty good place to start.”

Guerrero himself was also asked about the Blue Jays’ chances as spring camp comes to an end. “I’ve always felt good about the whole thing,” Guerrero told reporters. “I’m good with that. Just going to keep working very hard and be optimistic, too. Not going to shut the door on them.”