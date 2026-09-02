Boston Red Sox Make Concerning Adley Rutschman Decision Before Series Final Against Mariners

The Boston Red Sox will close a short three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon before hitting the road again for a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sitting safely in the second American League wild-card spot, four games behind the New York Yankees for the first spot and 4.5 games clear of the Cleveland Guardians, who hold the third wild-card spot, the Red Sox will look to take a series from the Mariners without a key member of their lineup again, Adley Rutschman.

Adley Rutschman Remains Out of Boston Red Sox Lineup

Rutschman missed the first two games of the Seattle series with right elbow soreness. Boston released their lineup for the rubber match with the Mariners, and Rutschman will miss his third straight game and sixth out of his last nine. He hyperextended his elbow on a swing on August 24 against the Miami Marlins in South Florida. It is something that interim manager Chad Tracy isn’t going to rush him back from.

“I wouldn’t say it’s alarming,” Tracy said before Tuesday night’s game per Tim Healy of the Boston Globe. “If we just give it a couple days here, we can calm it down, then you might be able to go for a few days. But also in that rest period, you might be able to get it past it. So that’s what we’re in the process of trying to do.”

When Rutschman was acquired at the trade deadline from the Orioles, he was injured and it took some time before he made his Red Sox debut. In 15 games with Boston, Rutschman is slashing .170/.254/.245 with one home run and four runs driven in. He has just nine hits in 53 at-bats with 15 strikeouts.

Connor Wong will start again for the Red Sox and he’ll be coming off playing a night game before the late afternoon start. It’s rare that happens, but Tracy’s options are limited. Mickey Gasper could catch, but he’s forced to play first base wit Willson Contreras on the injured list currently.

Boston Red Sox Need Healthy Adley Rutschman in Playoffs

Boston is four games behind the Yankees after last night’s loss and New York’s win against the Los Angeles Angels in California. However, it’s really five games as the Yankees own the tiebreaker after taking three out of four last weekend.

The heated rivals are on a collision course in the wild-card round for a second straight season. Given the injuries to key players Boston is dealing with, resting any banged up players is a no-brainer for Tracy.

Before Tuesday’s Game, Tracy said the intent was Rutschman was going to play on Wednesday.

“We talked about that,” said Tracy, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “He’ll check in tomorrow, make sure that he’s able to go through some stuff. I think that’s the intent, but we’ll definitely check in when he gets here a little early and goes through his work. He’ll throw and hit and make sure we’re good, but that’s the intent. But we’ll definitely check in first.”

When they checked in, Rutschman apparently wasn’t ready to play and that could be considered concerning. A return this weekend in Baltimore appears to be the next goal.