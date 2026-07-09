Red Sox Lose All-Star Willson Contreras to Injury During White Sox Game

Red Sox All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras suffered an apparent injury against the Chicago White Sox. Sean McAdam of MassLive reports that Contreras exited the game, an inning after fouling a ball off his left foot.

This is certainly bad news for both the Red Sox and Contreras. The 34-year-old was recently added to the American League All-Star roster and planned to participate in the Home Run Derby.

The concern obviously goes to Contreras’ foot and if the injury is severe enough to keep him out of All-Star participation. If he needs to go on the injured list, he will not be participating in the Home Run Derby.

Contreras has been the best hitter in the Red Sox’s lineup this season. Entering this game, he has a .287/.381/.545 slash with 20 home runs and a 153 wRC+. He is on track to post career-highs in both home runs and wRC+.

Jahmai Webster of NESN reports that Contreras suffered a left foot contusion.

On top of the injury, Contreras is appealing a suspension from a benches-clearing brawl against the Washington Nationals on June 30. The Red Sox first baseman was suspended seven games after throwing his helmet at Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli during the scrum.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy should provide another update on Contreras after the game.