Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $14.5 Million By Current Team

Earlier this month, the Chicago White Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Despite the loss, they had an excellent season that no one saw coming.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $14.5 Million

Former Boston Red Sox star Andrew Benintendi finished the final game with no hits and four strikeouts.

He has now spent four seasons playing for Chicago.

It’s worth noting that the 32-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract which will pay him $14.5 million in 2027 (h/t Spotrac).

Benintendi finished the 2026 regular season batting .240 with 101 hits, 15 home runs, 78 RBIs, 58 runs and one stolen base in 141 games.

While he is no longer an All-Star caliber player, he has been a solid veteran for Chicago.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 16, 2022): “Andrew Benintendi’s deal with the Chicago White Sox is for five years and $75 million, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At Benintendi’s Time In Boston

Benintendi was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

He spent the first five years of his career with Boston (which is the longest stint of his career).

In 2018, Benintendi helped the Red Sox win the World Series title over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His best season in Boston came when he batted .271 with 20 home runs, 90 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Looking At Benintendi’s Other Stops

Benintendi has also had stops with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees over 11 total seasons.

He made his only All-Star Game with the Royals (in 2022).