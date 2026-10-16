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Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $14.5 Million By Current Team

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BOSTON, MA - JULY 03: Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox warms up during Summer Workouts at Fenway Park on July 3, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Chicago White Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Despite the loss, they had an excellent season that no one saw coming.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $14.5 Million

GettyAndrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after the Red Sox 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on September 8, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Former Boston Red Sox star Andrew Benintendi finished the final game with no hits and four strikeouts.

He has now spent four seasons playing for Chicago.

It’s worth noting that the 32-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract which will pay him $14.5 million in 2027 (h/t Spotrac).

GettyAndrew Benintendi #23 of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field on April 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Benintendi finished the 2026 regular season batting .240 with 101 hits, 15 home runs, 78 RBIs, 58 runs and one stolen base in 141 games.

While he is no longer an All-Star caliber player, he has been a solid veteran for Chicago.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 16, 2022): “Andrew Benintendi’s deal with the Chicago White Sox is for five years and $75 million, sources tell ESPN.” 

Looking At Benintendi’s Time In Boston

GettyAndrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Benintendi was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

He spent the first five years of his career with Boston (which is the longest stint of his career).

In 2018, Benintendi helped the Red Sox win the World Series title over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

GettyAndrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox at bat during a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on August 23, 2019 in San Diego, California. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players’ Weekend.

His best season in Boston came when he batted .271 with 20 home runs, 90 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Looking At Benintendi’s Other Stops

GettyAndrew Benintendi #18 of the New York Yankees reacts at first base after his seventh inning RBI base hit against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2022 in New York City.

Benintendi has also had stops with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees over 11 total seasons.

He made his only All-Star Game with the Royals (in 2022).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Boston Red Sox Champion Still Owed $14.5 Million By Current Team

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