BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on August 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox released five-year right-handed reliever Zack Kelly earlier this month.
The right-hander just agreed to a new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo.
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Former Boston Red Sox RHP Zack Kelly
Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Reliever Zack Kelly
The Red Sox placed Kelly on the 60-day injured list on July 21 with right elbow inflammation, ending his season.
Kelly signed his first professional contract with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.
The Athletics released him in 2018 and then he signed with the Los Angels Angels.
The Angels released Kelly in May 2020.
He signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Jan 4, 2021.
Kelly made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022.
Over his five years with the Red Sox, Kelly has posted a 4.04 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings.
Kelly made a postseason appearance with the Red Sox in 2025.
Kelly faced one batter and struck him out during his lone playoff outing.
Over his nine seasons in the minors, Kelly sports a career ERA of 3.51 with 356 strikeouts in 310 1/3 innings.
Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season
The Red Sox finished the regular season in third place in the American League East and the second American League Wild Card Team.
The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium, ending Boston’s season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox 5-Year Player Suddenly Signs With New Team