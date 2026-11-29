The Boston Red Sox released five-year right-handed reliever Zack Kelly earlier this month. The right-hander just agreed to a new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Former Boston Red Sox RHP Zack Kelly

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 07: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

“Sources: Former Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly is signing with the Dodgers,” Cotillo wrote on X.

It’s a minor-league contract, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “It’s a minor league deal for Zack Kelly, a source said,” Ardaya wrote on X.

It’s a minor league deal for Zack Kelly, a source said. https://t.co/luJesSLWVe— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 29, 2026

Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Reliever Zack Kelly

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 03: Zack Kelly #76 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians (not pictured) for the third out of the sixth inning at Fenway Park on September 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Red Sox placed Kelly on the 60-day injured list on July 21 with right elbow inflammation, ending his season. Kelly signed his first professional contract with the Oakland Athletics in 2017. The Athletics released him in 2018 and then he signed with the Los Angels Angels. The Angels released Kelly in May 2020. He signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Jan 4, 2021. Kelly made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022. Over his five years with the Red Sox, Kelly has posted a 4.04 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings. Kelly made a postseason appearance with the Red Sox in 2025. Kelly faced one batter and struck him out during his lone playoff outing. Over his nine seasons in the minors, Kelly sports a career ERA of 3.51 with 356 strikeouts in 310 1/3 innings.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season

The Red Sox finished the regular season in third place in the American League East and the second American League Wild Card Team. The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium, ending Boston’s season.