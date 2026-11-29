The Boston Red Sox have been among the best teams in baseball since 2004.

In that period, they have won four World Series titles.

That said, their most recent title came in 2018.

Beloved Boston Red Sox Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, a former Red Sox World Series Champion (Mike Lowell) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Lowell wrote: “Happy birthday @lowell28b Thanks for being there always. Love you forever!”

There were over 400 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@tommycbomb: “What a ball player this guy was 💯”

@shirley.sherman.370: “We loved him at Fenway!!!”

Miami Stadium: “👏🏽”

@patriciapatsyestevez: “Happy Birthday!!”

Albert Pujols and Kevin Millar were among the people to like Lowell’s post.

Looking At Lowell

Lowell was picked in the 20th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

He played the first year of his career with the New York Yankees.

Following New York, Lowell spent seven seasons playing for the Florida Marlins.

During that period, he made three trips to the MLB All-Star Games (and helped them win the 2003 World Series title).

Lowell then spent the final five years of his career in Boston.

They won the 2007 World Series title (and he made another All-Star Game).