BOSTON - OCTOBER 12: Mike Lowell #25 of the Boston Red Sox runs the bases during Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on October 12, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox have been among the best teams in baseball since 2004.
In that period, they have won four World Series titles.
That said, their most recent title came in 2018.
Beloved Boston Red Sox Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post
This week, a former Red Sox World Series Champion (Mike Lowell) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Lowell wrote: “Happy birthday @lowell28b Thanks for being there always. Love you forever!”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
@tommycbomb: “What a ball player this guy was 💯”
@shirley.sherman.370: “We loved him at Fenway!!!”
Miami Stadium: “👏🏽”
@patriciapatsyestevez: “Happy Birthday!!”
Albert Pujols and Kevin Millar were among the people to like Lowell’s post.
Looking At Lowell
Lowell was picked in the 20th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.
He played the first year of his career with the New York Yankees.
Following New York, Lowell spent seven seasons playing for the Florida Marlins.
During that period, he made three trips to the MLB All-Star Games (and helped them win the 2003 World Series title).
Lowell then spent the final five years of his career in Boston.
They won the 2007 World Series title (and he made another All-Star Game).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Boston Red Sox have been among the best teams in baseball since 2004.In that period, they have won four World Series titles.That said, their most recent title came in 2018.Beloved Boston Red Sox Champion Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, a former Red Sox World Series Champion (Mike Lowell) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.Lowell […]
Beloved Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post