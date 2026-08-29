Boston Red Sox Announce Garrett Whitlock News During Yankees Series

It’s a marquee matchup in MLB this week, as two of the most historic franchises are clashing in a classic Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series. It’s a four-game set between the two bitter rivals, but the Yankees currently have a 1-0 advantage in the series after pitching a shutout on Friday.

The two will play a doubleheader on Saturday, and the series will conclude on Sunday.

During the Yankees series, the Boston Red Sox made another round of roster moves, which included relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock, who has been on the shelf since early August.

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Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Whitlock Activated off IL

Garrett Whitlock has been sidelined with an elbow issue.

On Saturday, the Red Sox announced he has been activated off the Injured List.

In the other roster moves, Wyatt Olds has been optioned, and Raymond Burgos, who will likely be optioned tomorrow, has been recalled as the “27th man” for the doubleheader.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about the roster moves):

“Whitlock last pitched on August 9 and has since been sidelined by elbow inflammation. This was the second IL stint of the year for Whitlock, who missed the minimum 15 days in late May and early June due to some left knee inflammation. This elbow issue also proved to be minor enough that Whitlock is back in under three weeks, which is great news considering his importance within Boston’s bullpen.”

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Taking a Look at Garrett Whitlock This Season

Garrett Whitlock has been an important piece to the Red Sox bullpen this season.

Over 44 innings pitched, he has a 2.05 ERA, 49 strikeouts, and a WHIP below 1.000.

Across the last two seasons, aside from Aroldis Chapman, there’s an argument to be made that he’s the Sox’s most reliable reliever. In 2025, he boasted a 2.25 ERA over 62 appearances and 72 innings pitched.

As Boston continues to jockey with New York for top Wild Card positioning, Whitlock being a mainstay in the bullpen could go a long way in determining who will earn the AL Wild Card home playoff series.