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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon News During Mariners Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have begun a new series in MLB this weekend against the Seattle Mariners.

It’s a great chance for the Blue Jays to pick up a series win and prepare for the month of September, as every game will become increasingly important, since Toronto’s playoff chances are still alive in a really poor AL Wild Card race.

Toronto is currently just a few games back, but hasn’t helped themselves out with a lot of heartbreaking losses.

Anyway, during the Mariners series, the Blue Jays did announce a notable update on Jameson Taillon, whom the Jays traded for at the end of July.

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Blue Jays’ Jameson Taillon Headed for Rehab Assignment

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Blue Jays’ starter Jameson Taillon completed his first rehab start on Friday and could rejoin the starting staff soon.

MLB (and Jays) reporter Keethan Matheson wrote (on 8/28): 

“Taillon breezed through the first three innings on less than 30 pitches, but ran into trouble in the fourth inning. He ended with four runs charged over 3 1/3 innings, which included three hits, two walks and two strikeouts.  Taillon’s velocities were slightly below his MLB averages from this season, which can be “normal” in these Triple-A rehab appearances, but the Blue Jays will need to determine how much that final inning matters. Up until then, Taillon worked extremely quickly and filled up the strike zone. ”

Taillon has been dealing with a hamstring issue. He’s made just two starts since being traded to the Blue Jays from the Chicago Cubs.

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Taking a Look at Jameson Taillon’s MLB Career

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs Jameson Taillon
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 20: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs looks on while walking towards the dugout during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

Jameson Taillon is not having the best season thus far by the numbers.

Across 17 total starts (84 IP), Taillon carries an ERA of 5.68 with 75 SO’s.  His WHIP is 1.369 over that span, and his ERA+ (park-adjusted, league average being 100) is 73.

So it’s unclear if Taillon will even really have a prominent role in the starting rotation over the last month of the season, as the Blue Jays may not want to risk him having a clunker start in the middle of a tight AL Wild Card race.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon News During Mariners Series

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