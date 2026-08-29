Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon News During Mariners Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have begun a new series in MLB this weekend against the Seattle Mariners.

It’s a great chance for the Blue Jays to pick up a series win and prepare for the month of September, as every game will become increasingly important, since Toronto’s playoff chances are still alive in a really poor AL Wild Card race.

Toronto is currently just a few games back, but hasn’t helped themselves out with a lot of heartbreaking losses.

Anyway, during the Mariners series, the Blue Jays did announce a notable update on Jameson Taillon, whom the Jays traded for at the end of July.

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Blue Jays’ Jameson Taillon Headed for Rehab Assignment

Blue Jays’ starter Jameson Taillon completed his first rehab start on Friday and could rejoin the starting staff soon.

MLB (and Jays) reporter Keethan Matheson wrote (on 8/28):