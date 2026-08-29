Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon News During Mariners Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have begun a new series in MLB this weekend against the Seattle Mariners.
It’s a great chance for the Blue Jays to pick up a series win and prepare for the month of September, as every game will become increasingly important, since Toronto’s playoff chances are still alive in a really poor AL Wild Card race.
Toronto is currently just a few games back, but hasn’t helped themselves out with a lot of heartbreaking losses.
Anyway, during the Mariners series, the Blue Jays did announce a notable update on Jameson Taillon, whom the Jays traded for at the end of July.
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Blue Jays’ Jameson Taillon Headed for Rehab Assignment
Blue Jays’ starter Jameson Taillon completed his first rehab start on Friday and could rejoin the starting staff soon.
MLB (and Jays) reporter Keethan Matheson wrote (on 8/28):
“Taillon breezed through the first three innings on less than 30 pitches, but ran into trouble in the fourth inning. He ended with four runs charged over 3 1/3 innings, which included three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Taillon’s velocities were slightly below his MLB averages from this season, which can be “normal” in these Triple-A rehab appearances, but the Blue Jays will need to determine how much that final inning matters. Up until then, Taillon worked extremely quickly and filled up the strike zone. ”
Taillon has been dealing with a hamstring issue. He’s made just two starts since being traded to the Blue Jays from the Chicago Cubs.
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Taking a Look at Jameson Taillon’s MLB Career
Jameson Taillon is not having the best season thus far by the numbers.
Across 17 total starts (84 IP), Taillon carries an ERA of 5.68 with 75 SO’s. His WHIP is 1.369 over that span, and his ERA+ (park-adjusted, league average being 100) is 73.
So it’s unclear if Taillon will even really have a prominent role in the starting rotation over the last month of the season, as the Blue Jays may not want to risk him having a clunker start in the middle of a tight AL Wild Card race.
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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon News During Mariners Series