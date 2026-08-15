Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida Decision Amid Pirates Series

The Boston Red Sox series against the Pittsburgh Pirates is rolling right along this weekend.

Boston dropped the series opener by a score of 8-4, and after going on a torrid stretch through July and into August, the Red Sox have cooled down a bit over the last 10 games or so. They have lost four of their last five games and will look to avoid dropping a third straight season on Saturday evening.

Before game two of the Pirates series, the Red Sox announced a notable Masataka Yoshida decision in the starting lineup.

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Masataka Yoshida Leading off on Saturday

After batting 2nd on Friday evening, Masataka Yoshida will be the Red Sox leadoff hitter on Saturday.

Yoshida went 2-for-5 in the series opener with one RBI.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full batting order for 8/15:

Red Sox: “8/15 M. Yoshida DH C. Rafaela CF A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF C. Durbin 3B J. Duran LF A. Monasterio SS N. Sogard 2B S. Gray SP”

Sonny Gray will get the start for Boston, which gives me a solid chance to win, and Adley Rutschman will form a battery with Gray. Ceddanne Rafaela is also back in the lineup after a day off, and Nick Sogard is playing second, while Elie White is out of the order.

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Taking a Look at Yoshida This Season

Coming into the 2026 season, it was unclear what Masataka Yoshida’s role would be with this Red Sox team.

Fast forward to mid-August; he is the team’s leadoff hitter.

Yoshida is batting .272 with five home runs, 28 RBI, and 71 hits across 86 games and 261 total at-bats. He’s also added 15 doubles, one triple, and an OPS+ of 110, which is a very solid mark for a non-power hitter.

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