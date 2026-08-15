Boston Red Sox Announced Trevor Story News During Pirates Series

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 13: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tosses a ball to a fan between innings during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox, after dropping their previous series to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week, had begun a new series in MLB against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend. The Pirates have really struggled over the past few weeks, but it looks like the Pirates will take game one of the series, which continues the trend of the Red Sox struggling a bit lately.
During the Pirates series, the Red Sox received a piece of news about Trevor Story, which could be a good development in the upcoming weeks.
GettyBOSTON, MA – MAY 10: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out to end the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Trevor Story has been sidelined from the Red Sox since May, as he’s been dealing with a sports hernia, which usually takes a few months to heal.
Reports surfaced on Friday night that Trevor Story will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 14: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 14, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)
Trevor Story has not played much with the Red Sox this season.
The 2X All-Star infielder has appeared in 41 games, and across 165 at-bats, Story batted .206 with three home runs, seven doubles, and an OPS+ of 55.
A lot has changed with the Red Sox since Trevor Story last played with the club. Boston was among the bottom feeders in the AL at the time of his injury, and now the Sox are firmly in a Wild Card position, so it will be very interesting to see how manager Chad Tracy handles Story’s playing time once he is activated off the IL.
The Boston Red Sox, after dropping their previous series to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week, had begun a new series in MLB against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend. The Pirates have really struggled over the past few weeks, but it looks like the Pirates will take game one of the series, which continues […]
Boston Red Sox Announced Trevor Story News During Pirates Series