Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Pirates Game

The Boston Red Sox are currently taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a weekend series.

After their 8-4 loss on Friday night, the Red Sox have lost four of their last five games.

However, on the bright side, Boston received a somewhat positive Roman Anthony update after the Pirates series opener.

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Boston Red Sox Receive Roman Anthony Update on Friday

Reports are surfacing on Friday that there is a growing belief that Roman Anthony could begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday of next week.

@tylermilliken_ wrote (via X.com): “There’s a belief that Roman Anthony could join an affiliate to begin a rehab stint starting as early as Tuesday with Double-A Portland (who are playing in Maine) or Triple-A Worcester (who play in New York)”

The original report comes from Boston Red Sox reporter Tommy Cassell, who also noted that Trevor Story will begin a rehab assignment with AAA Worcester on Sunday.

It’s just an interesting pair of developments for the Boston Red Sox because when Roman Anthony and Trevor Story last played for the team, the Red Sox were in a completely different situation than they are now.

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2088437666207694927

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Taking a Glance at Roman Anthony This Season

Per MLB.com reporter Ian Browne, here is what Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said about the idea of Anthony beginning a rehab assignment next week:

“I wouldn’t think so, but we are getting closer,” Tracy said when asked about this weekend. “[But] we are getting closer. I won’t put a timetable on that, because we have to continue to see how he feels and does with this throughout the week as we increase and add in the extra steps. And then we’ll see where he’s at when we get to the end of this series, and we’ll see where he’s at.”

Anthony has been on the 60-day IL since May 4 dealing with a partial ligament tear on his ring ringer.

Roman Anthony has played in 30 games this season, and he’s batted .229 with one home run, eight RBI, five doubles, and an OPS+ of 94 across just over 100 at-bats.

Again, as I noted, the Red Sox look much different now than they did in May when Roman Anthony and Trevor Story were playing every day, so it begs the question about if their returns could hinder the future of the Red Sox this season. Manager Chad Tracy will have a lot on his plate when both players return.

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