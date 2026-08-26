Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Amid Marlins Series

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
The Red Sox won the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday. The finale is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox revealed an update regarding rehabbing stars Roman Anthony, Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, Isiah Kiner-Falefa News During Marlins Series
Looking at Roman Anthony
Anthony began a rehab assignment on Aug. 18. He has been on the IL since May 7 due to a right wrist sprain.
Anthony went 3-for-11 with a home run, a double, two walks and three RBI for Double-A Portland before his rehab assignment got moved up to Triple-A.
He went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and three RBI in his lone game with Worcester in his current rehab assignment.
The 22-year-old outfielder slashed .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI across 30 games with Boston this year before landing on the IL.
Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.
Looking at Trevor Story
Story has been on the IL since May 16 with a sports hernia.
The Red Sox sent Story on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 16. The shortstop has gone 4-for-25 with four singles and two RBI since beginning the assignment.
Before landing on the IL, Story slashed .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 41 games with the Red Sox this year.
The veteran shortstop has a career .262/.325/.483 slash line with 207 homers and 655 RBI over 1,106 MLB games between the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.
Looking at Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Kiner-Falefa has been on the IL since June 20 due to left forearm inflammation.
Boston sent Kiner-Falefa on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 19. He has just two hit in 16 at-bats on the assignment so far.
Before landing on the IL, Kiner-Falefa hit .277/.344/.361 with two home runs and 13 RBI over 47 games with Boston.
In his MLB career, Kiner-Falefa has hit .263/.312/.349 with 38 homers and 299 RBI over 967 games.
Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Amid Marlins Series