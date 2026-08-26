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Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Amid Marlins Series

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Trevor Story #10 (L) and Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The Red Sox won the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday. The finale is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox revealed an update regarding rehabbing stars Roman Anthony, Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, Isiah Kiner-Falefa News During Marlins Series

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 08: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Roman Anthony #19 after hitting a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on July 08, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Via Tommy Cassell on X:

Here’s the WooSox starting lineup today, which includes three Red Sox rehabbers:
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (DH)
Roman Anthony (LF)
Trevor Story (SS)
Romy Gonzalez (1B)
Mikey Romero (3B)
Franklin Arias (2B)
Allan Castro (RF)
Nate Baez (C)
Braiden Ward (CF)
Gage Ziehl (P)

Looking at Roman Anthony

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Anthony began a rehab assignment on Aug. 18. He has been on the IL since May 7 due to a right wrist sprain.

Anthony went 3-for-11 with a home run, a double, two walks and three RBI for Double-A Portland before his rehab assignment got moved up to Triple-A.

He went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and three RBI in his lone game with Worcester in his current  rehab assignment.

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – MAY 10: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old outfielder slashed .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI across 30 games with Boston this year before landing on the IL.

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

Looking at Trevor Story

Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 13: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tosses a ball to a fan between innings during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Story has been on the IL since May 16 with a sports hernia.

The Red Sox sent Story on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 16. The shortstop has gone 4-for-25 with four singles and two RBI since beginning the assignment.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 21: Trevor Story #12 of the Boston Red Sox runs on the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Before landing on the IL, Story slashed .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 41 games with the Red Sox this year.

The veteran shortstop has a career .262/.325/.483 slash line with 207 homers and 655 RBI over 1,106 MLB games between the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.

Looking at Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 13: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #2 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after getting tagged out at first in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Kiner-Falefa has been on the IL since June 20 due to left forearm inflammation.

Boston sent Kiner-Falefa on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 19. He has just two hit in 16 at-bats on the assignment so far.

Before landing on the IL, Kiner-Falefa hit .277/.344/.361 with two home runs and 13 RBI over 47 games with Boston.

In his MLB career, Kiner-Falefa has hit .263/.312/.349 with 38 homers and 299 RBI over 967 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Amid Marlins Series

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