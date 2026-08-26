Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Amid Marlins Series

Anthony began a rehab assignment on Aug. 18. He has been on the IL since May 7 due to a right wrist sprain.

Anthony went 3-for-11 with a home run, a double, two walks and three RBI for Double-A Portland before his rehab assignment got moved up to Triple-A.

He went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and three RBI in his lone game with Worcester in his current rehab assignment.

The 22-year-old outfielder slashed .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI across 30 games with Boston this year before landing on the IL.

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

Looking at Trevor Story

Story has been on the IL since May 16 with a sports hernia.

The Red Sox sent Story on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 16. The shortstop has gone 4-for-25 with four singles and two RBI since beginning the assignment.

Before landing on the IL, Story slashed .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 41 games with the Red Sox this year.

The veteran shortstop has a career .262/.325/.483 slash line with 207 homers and 655 RBI over 1,106 MLB games between the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.

Looking at Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Kiner-Falefa has been on the IL since June 20 due to left forearm inflammation.

Boston sent Kiner-Falefa on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 19. He has just two hit in 16 at-bats on the assignment so far.

Before landing on the IL, Kiner-Falefa hit .277/.344/.361 with two home runs and 13 RBI over 47 games with Boston.

In his MLB career, Kiner-Falefa has hit .263/.312/.349 with 38 homers and 299 RBI over 967 games.