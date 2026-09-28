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Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Yankees

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

On Monday, the Red Sox officially announced their starting pitchers for the series.

Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers For Wild Card Series Against New York Yankees

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Here are the Red Sox’s starting pitchers for the Wild Card Series:

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: The Red Sox are planning to start Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez, in that order, vs. the Yankees.

Here are the Yankees’ starting pitchers for the series:

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Yankees

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