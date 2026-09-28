Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Wild Card Series vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30

Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

On Monday, the Red Sox officially announced their starting pitchers for the series.

Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers For Wild Card Series Against New York Yankees

Here are the Red Sox’s starting pitchers for the Wild Card Series:

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: The Red Sox are planning to start Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez, in that order, vs. the Yankees.

Here are the Yankees’ starting pitchers for the series: