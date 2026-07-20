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Boston Red Sox Player Announces Personal News Before Orioles Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 7: Anthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates hitting a single during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Tampa Bay Rays.

Most recently, the Red Sox won Sunday’s game by a score of 6-1.

Boston Red Sox Player Announces Personal News

GettyAnthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of Monday’s series, Anthony Seigler announced personal news in a shared Instagram post with his fiancé.

In addition to their engagement, they are also expecting a child.

They wrote: “Best of both worlds 🥰 Spending the rest of my life with the person I love and can’t wait to start a family with you!! I love you forever & always ❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Player Announces Personal News Before Orioles Series

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