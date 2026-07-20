Boston Red Sox Player Announces Personal News Before Orioles Series

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Tampa Bay Rays.

Most recently, the Red Sox won Sunday’s game by a score of 6-1.

Boston Red Sox Player Announces Personal News

Ahead of Monday’s series, Anthony Seigler announced personal news in a shared Instagram post with his fiancé.

In addition to their engagement, they are also expecting a child.

They wrote: “Best of both worlds 🥰 Spending the rest of my life with the person I love and can’t wait to start a family with you!! I love you forever & always ❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments: