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Red Sox Announce Roster Move After Latest Injury News

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Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox holds back
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 30: Chad Tracy #17 of the Washington Nationals holds back Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox after an altercation against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on June 30, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox needed a fresh body on the roster after Eli White landed on the injured list with a right foot injury. The answer came from Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled infielder Anthony Seigler Friday, according to Chris Cotillo, just under two weeks after he’d been sent down.

White’s injury came at a difficult time for Boston. He crashed into the center-field fence during a loss to the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the week. Manager Chad Tracy has since confirmed White is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. That left the Red Sox needing to fill the open roster spot quickly. Seigler’s familiarity with the big league roster made him a logical choice.

Seigler’s Numbers This Season

Boston Red Sox v Miami Marlins
GettyAnthony Seigler of the Boston Red Sox.

Seigler has already spent real time in the majors this year, appearing between June and August before his brief demotion. In 171 plate appearances with Boston, he’s slashed .250/.331/.405 with three home runs, 13 RBIs and two stolen bases.

The move fills the immediate roster need created by White’s injury. It may not be a long-term fix, though. Boston could still look to add another outfielder to the mix depending on how the roster shakes out over the coming days. That’s especially true with Ceddanne Rafaela also out with a quad injury. The Red Sox are already relying on Jarren Duran and Nate Eaton to patch together center field in the meantime.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Seigler gives Tracy a versatile bat back on the roster, even if he doesn’t solve Boston’s outfield depth issue directly. With the Red Sox in the middle of a rough stretch and clinging to a shrinking cushion in the wild card race, every roster move over the season’s final weeks carries extra weight.

For now, Seigler is back in the mix as Boston navigates a critical stretch of the schedule.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Announce Roster Move After Latest Injury News

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