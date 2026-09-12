Red Sox Announce Roster Move After Latest Injury News

The Boston Red Sox needed a fresh body on the roster after Eli White landed on the injured list with a right foot injury. The answer came from Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled infielder Anthony Seigler Friday, according to Chris Cotillo, just under two weeks after he’d been sent down.

White’s injury came at a difficult time for Boston. He crashed into the center-field fence during a loss to the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the week. Manager Chad Tracy has since confirmed White is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. That left the Red Sox needing to fill the open roster spot quickly. Seigler’s familiarity with the big league roster made him a logical choice.

Seigler’s Numbers This Season

Seigler has already spent real time in the majors this year, appearing between June and August before his brief demotion. In 171 plate appearances with Boston, he’s slashed .250/.331/.405 with three home runs, 13 RBIs and two stolen bases.

The move fills the immediate roster need created by White’s injury. It may not be a long-term fix, though. Boston could still look to add another outfielder to the mix depending on how the roster shakes out over the coming days. That’s especially true with Ceddanne Rafaela also out with a quad injury. The Red Sox are already relying on Jarren Duran and Nate Eaton to patch together center field in the meantime.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Seigler gives Tracy a versatile bat back on the roster, even if he doesn’t solve Boston’s outfield depth issue directly. With the Red Sox in the middle of a rough stretch and clinging to a shrinking cushion in the wild card race, every roster move over the season’s final weeks carries extra weight.

For now, Seigler is back in the mix as Boston navigates a critical stretch of the schedule.