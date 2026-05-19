Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman Passes MLB Legend as Boston Beats Royals

Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman just made history in his most recent outing.

The 38-year-old veteran just passed legendary Twins’ closer Joe Nathan and is now in tenth place all-time in saves, via JustBaseballMedia.

Chapman, who was signed on a one-year deal by Boston for 2026, seems like all but a lock for baseball immortality. As of today, he’s only 12 saves away from tying Dennis Eckersley for 9th most ever.

The flamethrowing southpaw has maintained not only his dominance late into his career, but also his calling card fastball. This season, Chapman is averaging 97.4 mph on the heater and pairs his plus velo with a devastating splitter.

The league is taking notice of the Future Hall of Fame closer’s achievement.

MLB Reacts to Aroldis Chapman’s Historic Achievement

Here’s what people are saying about the lockdown closer:

@RobBballHistory: “Aroldis Chapman recorded his 378th career Save, passing Joe Nathan for 10th on the All Time Saves list.”

Francys Romero: “Aroldis Chapman reached 378 career saves and surpassed Joe Nathan (377) to enter the TOP 10 all-time since the save became an official statistic in 1969.”

Iraim Torres: “Left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman struck out one of the three batters he faced, and the Boston Red Sox (20-27) defeated Kansas City 3-1 this Monday. The Cuban Missile reached 378 career saves to claim the 10th spot all alone in history and now sits just twelve away from tying Dennis Eckersley (390) for 9th place. The 38-year-old Chapman boasts a 0.54 ERA, and opponents are barely hitting .125 against him. Venezuelan first baseman Willson Contreras smashed his 10th home run of the season to drive in two runs. Right-hander Sonny Gray (5-1) struck out nine over six innings to notch the 130th win of his career.”

Swing Completo LLC: “Aroldis Chapman consiguió el 11no salvamento de la temporada de MLB 2026 y el 378 de su carrera, para quedarse solo en el 10mo puesto de todos los tiempos. Además, llegó a 1363 ponches de por vida, a 11 de ser líder absoluto entre relevistas en la historia de MLB.”

Smokedogg1982: “Aroldis Chapman is now 10 strikeouts away from the all time record for a reliever. #RedSox #Dirtywater.”

The Red Sox Have an Elite 38-year-old Closer

Baseball’s best ninth-inning arms don’t usually last long. Like the brightest of flames, they’re vigorously ablaze and then suddenly flame out. Chapman isn’t even close to ‘flamed out.’

After a disappointing 2022 in the Bronx, The Cuban Missile has become somewhat of a journeyman. In the last four years, Chapman has played for four different teams (Red Sox, Royals, Pirates, Rangers).

With the record for reliever strikeouts well within his reach, baseball fans need to take a second to realize what they’re witnessing. Every season, there is a new breakout relief option. In 2026, St. Louis’ Riley O’Brien and Baltimore’s Rico Garcia have been dominant. Through all the ups and downs, all the fanned-out flames, and all the new faces, there is one constant: The Cuban Missile.

As he continues his ascension towards baseball immortality, it ushers in new records seemingly every outing. When Chapman commands the all-time strikeout record, there will be no debate about his Cooperstown future.