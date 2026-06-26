Red Sox Report Details Trade Package for Closer Aroldis Chapman

With the fewest wins in the American League, the Boston Red Sox are trending toward being a seller this summer, and a recent report detailed the potential return in an Aroldis Chapman trade.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com spoke to a veteran scout about the possible haul for the Red Sox if Chapman hits the market. The source said a Chapman return could include “two prospects, including a top-100 type and another piece,” which would likely motivate the club to execute a deal.

The 38-year-old Chapman is in the midst of another strong campaign with Boston. He’s posted a 1.99 ERA across 24 appearances. The flame-throwing lefty has 15 saves, the most recent of which came against the division rival New York Yankees on Thursday, June 25. Chapman worked around two hits and a walk to secure the 6-3 victory.

Report Details Return for Boston Red Sox in an Aroldis Chapman Trade

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Chapman landed in Boston on a one-year, $10.75 million contract ahead of the 2025 season. He was coming off an inconsistent year with the Pittsburgh Pirates and seemed to be done as a reliable high-leverage reliever. The veteran put those doubts to rest last season, delivering one of his best campaigns as a big leaguer. Chapman tossed 61.1 innings with a 1.17 ERA out of the Red Sox bullpen in 2025. He finished in the top five in the league with 32 saves. The Red Sox worked out a one-year, $13.3 million extension with Chapman.

With the trade deadline less than six weeks away, Chapman is shaping up to be the most desirable reliever on the market. Other floundering teams, such as the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, lack the type of high-end relief talent to intrigue contending teams. Organizations in need of bullpen help will likely be calling the Red Sox.

MLB.com ranked Boston’s farm system at No. 14 heading into the season. The club boasted four top-100 prospects, including shortstop Franklin Arias, and left-handers Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, and Kyson Witherspoon. Tolle and Early have graduated from the prospect ranks and are now contributing to the big-league club. Arias might not be far off as he tears up minor-league pitching. The Red Sox system ranked third heading into 2025, so it’s fallen off in the past year.

Which Teams Could Acquire Chapman?

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Any trade discussion for a notable player has to begin with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Money is no object for the two-time defending champs, who currently have a payroll approaching $400 million. The Dodgers signed closer Edwin Diaz to a massive deal, but he’s sidelined after elbow surgery. Tanner Scott, who signed a healthy contract himself last offseason, has performed well as the fill-in closer. The fact that Scott is left-handed makes a Chapman fit a bit awkward.

How about a reunion with the Yankees? Chapman spent seven of his 17 big-league seasons in the Bronx. He could certainly boost a bullpen that has struggled to find persistent production. His exit from New York wasn’t seamless, so some lingering beef may need to be squashed before he returns to the club.