Beloved Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Boston Red Sox are among the most high-profile sports teams in all of baseball.

They have won the World Series title four times since the 2004 season.

Beloved Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday, Red Sox legend Johnny Damon made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Traded the bat for a paddle. Always happy to support a good cause with Rain & Rose!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@lamejor3: “Welcome to my Island 🏝️, enjoy”

@heartpaw25: “Have a great time!!”

@worth_the_price_of_admission: “Go for it!!! 👏💃💎🎤”

@tjadams2307: “Great sport Johnny. All of the best Pickleball players are former baseball players. Their hand eye coordination is the difference. Have fun!”

Looking At Damon

Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Royals before a one-year stint with the Athletics.

Damon then had a four-year run with the Red Sox where he made the only two All-Star Games of his career.

He also helped the franchise win the 2004 World Series title.

Following the Red Sox, Damon had stops with the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians over 18 seasons in the MLB.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when they had Mookie Betts and Chris Sale.

They finished this past year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.