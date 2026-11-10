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Beloved Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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Johnny Damon of the Boston Red Sox in the on-deck circle against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on August 25, 2005. The Royals won 7-4. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are among the most high-profile sports teams in all of baseball.

They have won the World Series title four times since the 2004 season.

Beloved Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during game two of the 2004 World Series on October 24, 2004 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Red Sox legend Johnny Damon made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Traded the bat for a paddle. Always happy to support a good cause with Rain & Rose!”

Comments On His Post

GettyCenterfielder Johnny Damon #18 of the Boston Red Sox takes off his batting glove during the game against the New York Yankees on April 18, 2004 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@lamejor3: “Welcome to my Island 🏝️, enjoy”

@heartpaw25: “Have a great time!!”

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the Boston Red Sox speaks to the media after the victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the World Series on October 27, 2004 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

@worth_the_price_of_admission: “Go for it!!! 👏💃💎🎤”

@tjadams2307: “Great sport Johnny. All of the best Pickleball players are former baseball players. Their hand eye coordination is the difference. Have fun!”

Looking At Damon

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during game two of the 2004 World Series on October 24, 2004 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Royals before a one-year stint with the Athletics.

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the Kansas City Royals runs to a base during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Damon then had a four-year run with the Red Sox where he made the only two All-Star Games of his career.

He also helped the franchise win the 2004 World Series title.

Following the Red Sox, Damon had stops with the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians over 18 seasons in the MLB.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when they had Mookie Betts and Chris Sale.

They finished this past year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Beloved Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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