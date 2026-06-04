Boston Red Sox Add Former Yankees Pitcher to MLB Roster Before Orioles Game

The Boston Red Sox are currently taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series at Fenway Park this week. Boston is 26-34 this season, including an abysmal 10-20 home record, but the Red Sox will be going for the series win on Thursday afternoon.

Before the Orioles game, the Red Sox are adding former New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle to the MLB roster. CBS Sports roto wire staff wrote (about Kahnle and his situation):

“Kahnle exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract earlier this week, and the Red Sox have decided to add him to the big-league roster rather than let him reach free agency. The veteran reliever has collected a 1.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB in 19.1 innings at Worcester and will fill a middle relief role in Boston.”

It’s unclear if he will actually pitch for the Red Sox on Thursday, but it sounds like he will be on the big league roster moving forward.

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Tommy Kahnle Set to Join Red Sox Bullpen

@SmittyOnMLB (Red Sox reporter ) writes: “Source: Tommy Kahnle is on his way to Fenway Park. The Red Sox are expected to select him to their roster. Hearing it will be for today’s game”

Kahnle has never pitched with the Boston Red Sox, so once he appears in a game, it will be his team debut.

Red Sox fans, however, should be very familiar with Tommy Kahnle, as he spent six total seasons with the New York Yankees spread across two stints.

“Tommy Kahnle so far in 2026: 19.1 IP – 1.40 ERA/3.21 FIP – 9.8 K/9 – 5.1 BB/9 – .197 BAA. Much different arsenal since joining the Red Sox. Changeup usage is down about 20%. 4SFB is up roughly the same amount. Also, a slider just below 5% that Mickey Gasper spoke highly of.”

Over the past few seasons, Kahnle has heavily relied on his changeup to get outs.

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Tommy Kahnle’s MLB Career

Tommy Kahnle is a very well-known Yankees reliever. Over 195+ innings with the team in the Bronx, Kahnle posted a 3.31 ERA with 251 strikeouts.

In 2025, he pitched with the Detroit Tigers and has also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

All in all, Kahnle has been in MLB for 11 seasons, and has a career earned run average of 3.61 over 436+ innings and 502 strikeouts.

Some of his best (and worst) seasons came in a Yankees uniform, like being a leverage reliever for New York in 2024 when they advanced to the World Series.

It will be exciting to see what he can bring to this Red Sox bullpen, and if the 36 y/o Kahnle still has an effective pitch mix.

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