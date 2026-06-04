Toronto Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands Angels 7-Year Outfielder in Latest Rumor

There are officially fewer than two months until the MLB trade deadline, which causes for a lot of speculation and rumors about who could potentially be on the move. Given their status as playoff hopefuls, expect the Toronto Blue Jays, who sit a few games out of a Wild Card spot, to be aggressive this summer and certainly be buyers once August rolls around.

One item of need for the Blue Jays is outfield help, especially in the corner outfield spots, and one name that has recently popped up in rumors is Angels outfielder Jo Adell, who has come back down to earth after a monster 2025 season, but could still be a big help in the Jays’ outfield group.

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Blue Jays-Angels Trade Prediction Lands Jo Adell

Recently, in a trade prediction piece by FanSided.com’s Chris Landers, the MLB writer proposes one player that every AL Wild Card contender should make before the trade deadline, and for the Jays, Landers believes Jo Adell would be a good fit:

“Adell hasn’t been able to build off of his 2025 breakout, but he still packs a major pujnch at the plate, and he’d fit in nicely as a right-handed outfield compliment to lefties like Barger, Jesus Sanchez, Daulton Varsho and Nathan Lukes. He does have one more year of team control remaining, but the Angels have no reason to hold him too tightly given how far away from contention they are right now.”

This trade idea likely hinges on if the Angels actually want to hold onto Jo Adell or not, but let’s be honest, are they really going to be able to retain him in MLB free agency once he’s eligible?

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Jo Adell’s MLB Career

Jo Adell was once a top prospect in all of Major League Baseball, and it took him several seasons to really figure things out. From 2020 to 2023, Adell did not receive more than 88 games played in a season, but he also hadn’t hit more than 10 home runs in a season.

Now, as a seven-year MLB veteran, Adell has 84 home runs in 523 total games played.

This season? Adell has nine home runs in 63 games played with an OPS of .656.

It’s at least worth considering if you’re the Blue Jays front office because adding a player like Jo Adell via trade shouldn’t deplete a farm system too much.

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